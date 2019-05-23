Huawei Vendors, T-Mobile and Sprint, Trump vs Pelosi: CEO Daily for May 23, 2019

This picture shows the logo of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo on May 23, 2019. -(Photo credit KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

Thanks to all who tried out our Fortune 500 CEO poll. Some clear differences emerged between the CEO Daily reader and the 500 chief execs:

–CEO Daily readers are slightly more pessimistic than the big company CEOs. 65% of readers foresee a recession within the next two years, compared to just 48% of the big company CEOs.

–CEO Daily readers are less supportive of Trump’s China policy than Fortune 500 CEOs, with only 48% supporting it, compared to 80% of CEOs. (There could be a timing issue here, as most of the CEOs answered before the recent breakdown in trade talks.)

–CEO Daily readers are more inclined to increased regulation of tech companies—with 68% favoring more regulation of Facebook, and 49% favoring more regulation of both Amazon and Alphabet. The Fortune 500 crowd was at 51%, 41% and 39%, respectively.

–Some 33% of CEO Daily readers agreed with the statement that “capitalism is in crisis, and needs a major overhaul to better serve society,” compared to just 5% of the Fortune 500 CEOs. Only 11% of readers agreed with the statement that “capitalism works fine as it is,” compared to 24% of the 500 chief executives. Majorities of both groups agreed capitalism “would benefit from some tweaking to better serve society.”

