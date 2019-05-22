Term Sheet -- Wednesday, May 22

“Why would we go public?”

That’s what TransferWise co-founder and chairman Taavet Hinrikus said in an interview after being asked about his IPO plans. It’s a good question given that the company is growing fast and has no problem raising large amounts of capital.

TransferWise, which offers a cross-border money transfer service, announced a new $292 million secondary round that values the company at $3.5 billion. This is double its last reported valuation, and it’s now reportedly the most valuable fintech company in Europe. Lead Edge Capital, Lone Pine Capital and Vitruvian Partners co-led the round. Andreessen Horowitz and Baillie Gifford expanded their holdings, and BlackRock also acquired a stake.

The share purchase was a so-called secondary sale, meaning it consisted entirely of investors purchasing shares form earlier investors. The sale allows early TransferWise employees and investors to cash in on some or all of their stake.

In an interview with Fortune, TransferWise co-founder Kristo Kaarmann said the company plans to stay private for the foreseeable future. “An IPO is not going to happen anytime soon. It’s very unlikely to happen this year,” he said. “Remaining private, for now, means we can remain focused on our mission and long-term strategy, without any distractions from the markets… Lastly, in terms of capital, we’re quite confident in our financial position. We love to be funded by our users.”

TransferWise, which now has 5 million customers in over 170 countries, its transfer fees are typically well under 0.5%, while a fifth of its transactions take place in 20 seconds or less. And then the most important part: TransferWise is profitable! Profits are coming both from its traditional money transfer business, and from its newer business products.

“We have been a profitable company for the past two years, we have a significant amount of cash sitting on our balance sheet,” Hinrikus told CNBC. “The company does not need any cash.”

Well, that’s something you don’t hear every day.

