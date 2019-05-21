Term Sheet -- Tuesday, May 21

Mary Meeker has made her first investment out of Bond Capital, the new firm she launched after spinning out of Kleiner Perkins last year.

Bond, which has raised $1.25 billion, participated in the $70 million funding round of online design platform Canva. The deal values the Australia-based company at $2.5 billion. Other investors in the round include General Catalyst, Felicis Ventures, and Blackbird Capital.

The funding announcement made me pause. When I was reporting the Kleiner Perkins story, I understood that Meeker was required to finish deploying the capital out of Kleiner Perkins’ third digital growth fund before making investments out of Bond. My question this morning was, “How is Meeker investing out of two active funds? Isn’t that a conflict?”

Sources tell me that Meeker and her team had allocated and committed all of the remaining capital from Kleiner’s third growth vehicle before making the Canva investment out of Bond. Some of the investments made out of the Kleiner fund haven’t yet been publicly announced.

“The Canva team are building their platform around three trends – content, community and commerce – that we’ve been observing in some of the world’s fastest growing companies,” Meeker said in a news release. “With its global user base of more than 15 million monthly active users, Canva is a clear leader providing a platform that empowers users to create compelling, data-rich visuals and gain design fluency through collaboration and feedback.”

Like I mentioned in the story, Meeker and her team continue to share office space with Kleiner Perkins in San Francisco’s South Park neighborhood as well as in Kleiner’s longtime complex on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park.

A spokesperson for Bond Capital declined to comment.

NEW FUND ALERT: My colleague Lucinda Shen has the latest on Al Gore’s sustainable investment firm. She reports:

Al Gore’s $22 billion sustainable investment firm is raising its largest growth equity fund yet.

Generation Investment Management raised $1 billion from existing and new investors in its third IM Sustainable Solutions Fund, focused not only on on Gore’s modus operandi—climate change—but also on lowering healthcare costs, boosting financial inclusion, as well as workplace diversity.

That comes as the impact investing market has grown to $502 billion in assets under management as of 2018, according to the Global Impact Investing Network (a previous paper with a smaller survey group estimated that figure was $228 billion in mid-2018 compared to $114 billion a year earlier).

Generation has ramped up the sustainable gunpowder with its third growth equity fund. The firm had raised $680 million for its debut fund and $520 million for its second vehicle — making investments in companies such as Docusign (electronic paperwork to cut down on, well, cutting trees), electric scooter maker Gogoro (to cut down on diesel engines), and house-goods maker, Seventh Generation (to cut down on chemicals).

On average, the fund will write checks between $50 million to $150 million. Generation keeps track of its portfolio companies’ performance through financials and other annual review metrics such as employee retention, carbon emissions reduction, diversity, and job creation.

“We have requirements with financial reporting that include Environmental Social Governance metrics,” says Lila Preston, partner and co-head of Generation’s growth equity funds. “You want to ensure they aren’t polluting your local environment in the long term.”