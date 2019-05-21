Michael Milken of the Milken Institute, George Barrett of Cardinal Health, Joe Almeida of Baxter International, and Clifton Leaf of Fortune at the 2018 Fortune Brainstorm Health conference in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Artificial intelligence promises to revolutionize business by improving factory robots, filling out back-office paperwork, and analyzing data to uncover new ways to make money. But despite these advances, most companies haven’t incorporated A.I. into their operations because it’s either too complicated, too expensive, or too early.

With that in mind, Fortune is pleased to announce our newest conference, Brainstorm A.I., in Boston on Sept. 23-24. Attendees will hear from corporate leaders and A.I. experts about topics like A.I.’s impact on industries such as finance and manufacturing, the legal considerations in using the technology, and the many lessons learned from companies that are already using A.I.

Sure, A.I. comes with some big question marks: Is it reliable enough? Will it steal jobs? But it also opens the door to making companies more efficient and helping them stay ahead of the competition.

Attendees will get a practical introduction to what A.I can do for them along with an understanding of key A.I.-related technology like neural networks (software that learns from data). They’ll also hear about A.I.’s sci-fi uses such as in robots and listen to A.I. pioneers predict how the technology will play an even more important role in the future of business.

If you’re interested in attending Brainstorm A.I., please apply for an invitation here.

Jonathan Vanian

@JonathanVanian

jonathan.vanian@fortune.com