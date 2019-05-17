Term Sheet -- Friday, May 17

The food delivery wars are heating up in very interesting ways.

Amazon just led an investment in Deliveroo, a London-based online food delivery platform. The company will raise $575 million in funding, and other investors in the round include T Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Greenoaks. In total, Deliveroo has raised $1.53 billion to date.

The funding news comes months after reports surfaced that Uber was in talks to acquire Deliveroo, but the deal ultimately fell through. Now, with Amazon behind its back, Deliveroo is set to become one of the biggest international rivals to UberEats, Uber’s food delivery business.

What’s Amazon doing in the food delivery space, you may wonder. It’s tried before, but it hasn’t been successful. The e-commerce giant launched a restaurant takeout service in 2014 and expanded to London in 2016. After failing to gain traction and compete with companies like Deliveroo, Amazon shuttered its London operations in 2018.

But it still wants a piece of the pie, so now, Amazon has become Deliveroo’s largest investor. Deliveroo will use the capital to expand to new geographies and acquire new customers. UberEats has been lauded as a bright spot inside the company’s money-losing operation, but winning the food delivery wars won’t be easy.

“It’s a very competitive space, very intense, when it comes to pricing and promotions,” Tom White, analyst at D.A. Davidson told Fortune recently. “So Uber’s sweating a lot of battles on a lot of fronts.”

…MEANWHILE, another fierce UberEats competitor, DoorDash, is raising funding that would value the company at as much as $12 billion, according to The Information. Yes, that’s just three months after DoorDash raised money a $7 billion post-money valuation.

My colleague Danielle Abril recently reported that when it comes to dollars spent, DoorDash owns 27.6% of the market followed by GrubHub (26.7%) and Uber Eats (25.2%). The growth for on-demand food delivery comes down to price, promotions and discounts, and the cost and retention of new customers. The challenge to Uber and its counterparts remains the same: Figure out how to make the numbers work.

NEW FUND ALERT: Introducing Leadout Capital, a new $27 million fund that focuses on investing in pre-seed and seed-stage startups whose founders come from, or cater to, underserved communities. Former Facebook executive Alison Rosenthal is the managing partner, and Leadout Capital counts Melinda Gates and TPG Capital co-CEO Jon Winkelried as limited partners. Read more.

WEEKEND READ: Fortune produced several longform stories as part of our Fortune 500 package. This one is a must-read:

Inside Google’s Civil War: There’s not a company in tech that isn’t grappling at some level with the ways bro-gramming culture has made tech a toxic space for women and employees of color. But nowhere has the furor been as loud, as public, and as insistent as it has been at Google.

With its “Don’t be evil” mantra, Google was a central player in creating the rosy optimism of the tech boom. Larry Page and cofounder Sergey Brin intentionally created a culture that encouraged the questioning of authority and the status quo, famously writing in their 2004 IPO letter that Google was not a conventional company and did not intend to become one.

Now Google finds itself in the awkward position of trying to temper the radical culture that it spent the past 20 years stoking. My colleague Beth Kowitt dives deep into the civil war brewing at the tech giant. From her story:

Most challenging to Google is employees’ refusal to keep their discontent within the company’s walls, a strategy that’s been bolstered by activists’ sophisticated use of the media and the world’s fascination with the iconic company. The scene that played out at the walkout was, on one level, as familiar as a factory strike—a ­labor force flexing its collective power to send a message to The Man (in this case, CEO Pichai). But even as activists inside Google are relying on traditional labor organizing tactics, their demands are not just the typical wage or benefits ask. It’s about much more than a paycheck; employees, it’s clear, want a say in and control over the products they build.

Read the full feature here.