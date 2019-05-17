Bad 'Hombres' Are Being Detained at Border and Sent Home, Trump Says

President Donald Trump said “bad ‘hombres”’ apprehended at the border with Mexico will be detained and sent back to their home countries, a day after he released an immigration overhaul aimed at countering perceptions ahead of the 2020 elections that the GOP is anti-immigrant.

Border Patrol is apprehending record numbers of people at the Southern Border. The bad “hombres,” of which there are many, are being detained & will be sent home. Those which we release under the ridiculous Catch & Telease loophole, are being registered and will be removed later!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2019

“All people that are illegally coming into the United States now will be removed from our Country at a later date as we build up our removal forces and as the laws are changed,” Trump said Friday on Twitter. “Please do not make yourselves too comfortable, you will be leaving soon!”

Trump comments followed his call yesterday for implementing a new, points-based merit system for allocating green cards. His immigration proposal also urges new funding for border security measures, including construction of the his signature border wall.

The plan was already showing signs it was headed for defeat, with some of Trump’s fellow Republicans throwing cold water on it even before it was officially unveiled.

Trump has repeatedly disparaged Mexican and Central American immigrants, starting with his 2016 campaign launch in which he accused Mexico of sending criminals and rapists to the U.S.

“We have some bad hombres here, and we’re going to get them out,” Trump said in October 2016 during his final debate against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Omarosa Manigault Newman joins collective action against Trump campaign

—Beating Trump in 2020: What the electability conversation misses

—The highs and lows of Donald Trump’s approval rating

—The questionable future of Donald Trump’s Department of Justice

—Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter