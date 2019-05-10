US President Donald Trump welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions Boston Red Sox to the White House in Washington, DC, on May 9, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Good morning.

The U.S. hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China this morning, in an effort to up the pressure on China for a trade deal. The Chinese quickly responded that they would retaliate.

President Donald Trump’s effort to change the terms of the U.S. trading relationship with China has broad support among American business. Some 80% of Fortune 500 CEOs said in our new survey that they support the administration’s trade action with China.

But while they may support the goals, it’s not clear they support the tactics. I was at dinner with a large group of executives who do business in China last night in San Francisco—part of the build up to the Fortune Global Sustainability Forum in Yunnan in September—and several said the administration seems to have overlooked the importance of “face” in China. Under such overt public pressure, they argued, there is no chance President Xi Jinping will bend and make a deal. Moreover, most felt tariffs would end up hurting the U.S. as much or more than China. We shall see.

Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh was the headline guest at last night’s dinner. Other CEOs attending included Marc Benioff of Salesforce, Margo Georgiadis of Ancestry.com, Tien Tzuo of Zuora, and Patrick Brown of Impossible Foods.

And since it is Friday, some feedback. Lots of reaction to yesterday’s post on the social responsibility of business. Much of it was predictably partisan. Those on the left attacked me for highlighting companies like GAP that pay minimum wage to store workers, while JC wrote: “Do not send me any more of this liberal, pro-minority, pro-Democrat manure.” WM helpfully provided the link to Milton Friedman’s essay on the topic, here. And JL offered the following thoughtful comment:

“The macro-economic principle of ‘externality’ has created 100 years of a fake social balance sheet. There is no externality in this life, or in economics. It is ALL on the books.”

More news below.