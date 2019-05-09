China Talks, Nuclear Deal, Boeing Safety: CEO Daily for May 9, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves goodbye to the audience at the end of his speech for the 100th Anniversary of the May 4 Movement at The Great Hall Of The People on April 30, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Good morning.

What is the social responsibility of business? The late Milton Friedman had a simple answer to that question: abide by the law and make a profit. But most big company CEOs have moved beyond that narrow framework. Our Fortune 500 CEO poll, which is still in the field, shows only about 5% of today’s CEOs adhere to Friedman’s view, expressed this way:

I believe my company should mainly focus on making profits, and not be distracted by social goals.

Roughly half of the CEOs aligned themselves with this answer:

I believe my company has a responsibility to address social problems through charitable activities, but not as part of our core business strategy.

And a solid 44%—up 4 points from last year—chose this answer:

I believe my company should actively seek to solve major social problems as part of our core business strategy.

Fortune celebrates members of that last group with its annual Change the World list, compiled in partnership with Michael Porter and Mark Kramer of the Shared Value Initiative. I spent yesterday at the Initiative’s annual meeting in Boston, where I interviewed one CEO who is passionate about social purpose: the Gap’s Art Peck. Peck talked about programs his company supports to provide job skills to the disadvantaged, to provide life skills for struggling employees, and to recycle cotton in clothing.

His key point was this: all three programs are not just good for society, but boost the company’s bottom line by increasing employee loyalty, reducing turnover, and cutting supply costs. I asked: If the practices are so clearly profitable, why don’t more companies adopt them? “Resistance to change,” he replied. Inertia is what stands in the way of creating companies that better serve the needs of society.

Fortune’s CEO Initiative is dedicated to fighting that inertia. We’ll be holding our annual meeting in New York on June 10 and 11. Among those attending: IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat. If you are a CEO interested in joining, apply here.

Final results from the CEO poll will be published in the June edition of Fortune magazine. More news below.