Term Sheet -- Monday, May 6

Travis Kalanick’s shadow continues to loom at Uber. It’s very hard to carry out the “Dekalanickization of Uber” when Kalanick has made such a profound mark on the company’s operations.

The New York Times published an article that outlines Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s challenges in taking the company public — and those challenges have a lot to do with his predecessor.

From the article:

The C.E.O. wants to prove that the start-up has evolved past Mr. Kalanick’s raucous, tech-bro culture — and his strategy of setting barrels of money aflame in the pursuit of growth above all else. But Uber’s past, to state the obvious about a company that is only a decade old, is simply not that far gone. Almost every instance of Mr. Kalanick’s bare-knuckled approach to capitalism illuminates something about Uber’s viability as a business today. (Citing the quiet period before an I.P.O., representatives for Uber, Mr. Khosrowshahi and Mr. Kalanick all declined to comment.)

The company has little good will with consumers or regulators in multiple jurisdictions. And Uber still loses money on nearly every fare, using venture capital to subsidize rides, invest in new areas and beat back a set of global competitors that offer an essentially identical service.

Mr. Kalanick’s heavy reliance on venture funding could be problematic for a public Uber in at least two ways. Arguably, it instilled habits of indiscipline, because executives could simply ask for more money whenever they wanted it, like rich kids with no cap on their allowance.

Second, and more troubling for retail investors, the bulk of investment returns might have already been realized. Uber acknowledged in a recent filing that its growth is slowing, fueling concern that venture firms, private equity shops, sovereign-wealth funds and other elite insiders have not left much upside for mom-and-pop investors.

No matter what happens when Uber shares begin to trade, Kalanick will make several billion dollars — 600 times what Khosrowshahi’s stake will be worth. Read the full story here.

FUNDING VICE: Vice Media raised $250 million in debt from a group of investors including 23 Capital, Soros Fund Management, Fortress Investment Group LLC and Monroe Capital, according to the WSJ. Although the company states that the debt would be used toward accelerating growth, it’s not entirely clear to me what that growth entails. Nancy Dubuc, the company’s new CEO, is reportedly moving Vice’s emphasis away from the online content that made it popular with its young users … So if it moves away from online content, what will it focus on instead?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “I’m a card-carrying capitalist. You don’t have to worry about me changing in that matter. I also think capitalism does involve regulation. It involves taking care of people who are left behind. I don’t think the country will go into socialism in 2020 or 2040 or 2060.”

Those were the words of Warren Buffett at his annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting. Here’s everything you missed from this year’s “Woodstock for Capitalists.”