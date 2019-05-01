Zuck's Yucks, Apple Shares, China Compromise: CEO Daily for May 1, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote introducing new Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram privacy features at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on April 30, 2019. (Photo credit AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images)

I used to think there were some basic commandments of crisis communication that were well understood in the business community. But recent events have proven me wrong. Among the ruptured rules :

—When you screw up, fess up. (See McKinsey’s tortured response to a report it held a party a few miles from where Uighurs were interned in China).

—When you have a problem, make sure you address it before everyone else does (Re: Boeing’s three-day delay in responding to the second 737 Max crash).

And now this one:

—When you are being accused of violating people’s privacy rights, and you have played a significant role in efforts to undermine democracy, don’t make jokes about it.

That’s what Mark Zuckerberg did yesterday at the Facebook developer conference, as part of his attempt to explain the company’s “pivot to privacy.” You can see his comments here. You won’t hear any laughs.

Seems everyone needs a refresher course.

