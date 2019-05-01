Massachusetts Fines Wynn Resorts $35 Million

By Chris Morris
12:09 PM EDT

The fallout over sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn continue to haunt the company he founded.

Gaming regulators in Massachusetts have fined Wynn Resorts $35 million for not disclosing the charges when applying for a casino license near Boston. However, they stopped short of revoking the company’s license and the 671-room casino is expected to open in June.

Additionally, current CEO Matthew Maddox is being fined $500,000 for his role in the matter.

Wynn, who resigned as CEO last February and did not receive any severance, has denied the allegations of non-consensual sex. He sold his entire stake in the company for $2.1 billion last March, considerably less than it was worth before the accusations surfaced.

The Massachusetts ruling follows a similar penalty from casino officials in Nevada, who hit the company with a $20 million fine in February.

Wynn was accused of repeated sexual misconduct over a period that spanned decades, with one incident leading to a $7.5 million settlement between Wynn and a former manicurist at his resort who said the executive pressured her to have sex with him.

“The corporate culture of the founder-led organization led to disparate treatment of the CEO in ways that left the most vulnerable at grave risk,” said the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in a statement. “While the Company has made great strides in altering that system, this Commission remains concerned by the past failures and deficiencies.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE