Term Sheet -- Wednesday, May 1

What’s SoftBank up to now?

Rajeev Misra, the CEO of the SoftBank Vision Fund, said there are plans to double the size of its investment arm from 400 employees to 800 employees over the next 18 to 24 months. It’s unclear what those positions will entail but it’s likely the firm will increase the number of investment professionals in its offices across the world.

He also dropped more news around its plans to start fundraising for a second investment vehicle that will be “the same size” as its $100 billion Vision Fund. “We will hopefully start raising our second fund in the next few months,” Misra said at the Milken Institute conference in California.

Why do they need a second fund? Wasn’t $100 billion enough? Considering that SoftBank’s Vision Fund has already deployed $70 billion of its capital in less than three years, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is already looking ahead.

Just last month, SoftBank formed the SoftBank Innovation Fund, a $5 billion fund focused on startups in Latin America. Yesterday, the tech behemoth confirmed that it made a $1 billion investment in Rappi, a Colombia-based on-demand delivery startup backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and DST Global. (Note that SoftBank Group and Vision Fund will each invest $500 million in the company, but they plan to transfer the stake in the company to the Innovation Fund.) The financing reportedly marks the largest technology investment to date in a Latin America-based company.

A Term Sheet reader recently emailed me and said, “Any story regarding Softbank is of great interest to the public market and venture capital community. I went to a VC breakfast this morning. The discussion focused on everything Softbank. The consensus was that they are on the brink of collapse. Who knows?”

I think “brink of collapse” is a little extreme, but I went to a VC dinner last night at which I had three separate conversations about SoftBank, so there’s definitely intrigue & interest. Nearly every discussion I have with investors seems to be filled with the standard concerns: Bombshell amounts of capital can inflate already-inflated tech valuations, and pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into startups that don’t necessarily need it can be dangerous. Founders offer another perspective — if I don’t take the money, my competitor surely will.

So it all depends on your vantage point. SoftBank investor Lydia Jett explained at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference last year that the mega-fund’s investment strategy isn’t so aggressive — it’s simply helping “proven teams with proven operators” expand products and geographies. “It does lead to a world where we can put more capital to work in ways we don’t think are irresponsible because of the big opportunities ahead of us,” she said.

Who knows?

NO CHEDDAR JOKES HERE: I had to stay away from Twitter for several hours yesterday in effort to avoid all the awful “big cheese” and “tons of cheddar” jokes. Here’s the straightforward version: Cable operator Altice USA agreed to acquire streaming-video network Cheddar for $200 million in an all-cash deal. Cheddar had raised approximately $54 million in funding from investors including Raine Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Ribbit Capital, Goldman Sachs, NYSE, and more.

NEW FUNDS ALERT: Andreessen Horowitz announced this morning that it raised $750 million for an early-stage fund and $2 billion for a late-stage fund.

Andreessen’s Scott Kupor writes, “We’ve expanded into areas we said we’d never go into (bio), and new industries that barely existed when we founded the firm (crypto). We’re also continuing to invest in areas we’ve always invested in, from early-stage enterprise to consumer and fintech.”

MORE NEW FUNDS: Union Square Ventures, the New York-based venture capital firm, raised $200 million for its flagship fund and $250 million for its opportunity fund. It also announced that it hired Gillian Munson as a partner and promoted Nick Grossman to partner. Read more at TechCrunch.