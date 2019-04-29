Term Sheet -- Monday, April 29

Good morning, Term Sheet readers — I’m back!

Snap: $310 million loss on $320 million in revenue

Uber: $1 billion loss in the first three months of 2019

Lyft: ~$1 billion loss in 2018

Slack: $140 million loss in the last fiscal year

I read a Wall Street Journal column titled, “Why Investors Don’t Care That Snap and Lyft Are Hemorrhaging Money” with great interest this morning. It explains how Silicon Valley seems to be shielded from expectations of profitability. Who cares if you’re losing billions of dollars as long as you’re growing? Hell with profitability, investors think, we’re betting on the ~future~.

The story notes:

Not all sectors work like this. If an unprofitable restaurant chain tried to build an IPO on a promise to add more stores, the market would scoff, Mr. Ritter says, because no one will believe that you can make money on 150 restaurants if you can’t do it with 100.

What makes tech companies different? The belief that their product has a much brighter future where revenues will eventually rise to cover an astronomical cost base, and that they’ll eventually be freed of the cutthroat competition that forces them to buy market share.

Consider this: Right before the dot-com bubble burst, more than 600 companies held initial public offerings in 1999 and 2000. Only 14% of those companies were profitable. [*cringe*] Before you panic, it’s important to note that these days fewer startups are going public, and many of the companies actually making it to public markets are well capitalized and already have a proven business idea — even if that idea is a money-losing car or an unprofitable ride-hailing service.

So the bottom line is this — growth sells. Investors today are willing to overlook profitability so long as there’s a promise for long-term growth. “Eye-popping market capitalizations are assigned to companies whose plan for profitability is hard to discern beyond their willingness to spend and spend and spend on growth that promises a profit…someday,” the story says.

My question to you is this: Do you buy the long-term growth story that founders are selling? Or do you see a day when all of this outrageous spending comes crashing down? Reply to this email & share your thoughts.

‘CONTRACTS OF SILENCE:’ Speaking of things you should absolutely care about, signing a non-disclosure agreement is one such thing. My colleague Jeff John Roberts writes about how NDAs have played a central role in a number of recent tech industry controversies, raising new questions about their proliferation and scope.

At companies like Google, Apple, and Amazon, every low-level employee or contractor is expected to sign an NDA, and so are vendors and visitors. The contracts typically don’t specify a dollar figure for violating the terms, but they do make one thing clear: Anyone who talks too much—about anything from their salaries to their manager’s weird behavior—may be sued.

I’ve written before about how NDAs and claims of “trade secret” can become a problem when companies are doing something shady. At Theranos, for example, silence was golden. The company kept departments siloed, preventing employees from discussing projects with one another. It also demanded all visitors sign a non-disclosure agreement before entering the building.

When hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line, investors should expect accountability, transparency, and verification. This is becoming harder and harder as private companies actively work to maintain secrecy. Roberts explains that it’s unlikely that companies will reform this practice on their own and that “any checks on the use of NDAs may have to come from political leaders.”