What Happened to the Winklevii After Facebook

Readers of 2009’s The Accidental Billionaires (and viewers of the film adaptation, The Social Network) might have thought that Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss got short shrift—both in what happened at Facebook and in having a smaller slice of the narrative. Now author Ben Mezrich is back to give the entrepreneurial twins the lead roles in a new book, Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption (Flatiron Books), tracing their lives and work since the late-aughts’ legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg. Cryptocurrency followers should already be familiar with the pair’s digital currency fund as Bitcoin has blown up and gone haywire in recent years. But Mezrich’s account of their past decade is gripping from the opening pages, potentially setting the twins up for yet another portrayal by Hollywood.

A version of this article appears in the May 2019 issue of Fortune with the headline “After Zuck: The Winklevii’s Next Chapter.”