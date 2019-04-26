Out of the Office: Wedding Planning Made (Somewhat) Easier With Zola CEO Shan-lyn Ma

Weddings are happy occasions but planning them? The wedding planning process is often more stressful than fun. From the registry to the invitations to finding the venue, and (yikes) organizing the seating chart, there’s a lot to think about. (There’s a reason many newly-engaged couples spend at least a few days thinking about eloping.)

But Shan-lyn Ma is here to help. The CEO of Zola, a company that helps couples create their perfect-for-them wedding, Ma knows where the wedding planning stressors pop up—and how to avoid them.

Ma and Fortune’s Polina Marinova stepped out of the office and into Zola’s pop-up store in New York City to talk wedding planning tips that will help you create your very special day (and keep your inner bride- or groom-zilla at bay).