Lee Stowell, RBS, Warren Maternal Mortality: Broadsheet April 26

• Biden runs…into Anita Hill. Yesterday morning, Joe Biden finally took the step he’s been hinting at for months: He’s officially running for president. His announcement video focused almost exclusively on President Trump, and, unsurprisingly, did not include any mention of the recent discussion around his history of what some have called improper touching.

However, that’s not to say that he didn’t take some steps to address the inevitable—headlines like this one in the Washington Post, which asks: “Does Joe Biden have a woman problem?”

For one thing, the campaign revealed that it has hired Symone Sanders, a prominent African American political strategist, as a senior adviser. Former DNC chair Donna Brazile told the AP that Sanders, a vet of Bernie Sanders 2016 bid, “understands how to build a coalition, and that women of color are the backbone of the Democratic Party.”

Then came this New York Times story, which reports that Biden called Anita Hill a few weeks ago to apologize for his role in the Clarence Thomas hearings. (As background, he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time and had, until now, famously not made any private apology to Hill for his involvement in the proceedings.)

However, Hill declined to follow the forgiveness and redemption script, with the NYT reporting that, “she left the conversation feeling deeply unsatisfied and declined to characterize his words to her as an apology. She said she is not convinced that Mr. Biden truly accepts the harm he caused her and other women who suffered sexual harassment and gender violence.”

“I cannot be satisfied by simply saying I’m sorry for what happened to you. I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose,” she said, adding that she is troubled by improper touching allegations and cannot support Biden until, as the Times phrases it, “he takes responsibility for what he did.”

It’s a fascinating moment in the now 28-year history between the two. Will this be the end of the story? With Biden’s official run just beginning, that’s doubtful. The Times suggests that “Mr. Biden’s treatment of Ms. Hill will echo throughout his campaign unless he can find a way to convincingly put it to rest.” Hill, for her part, says she watching to see whether Biden—and other candidates—are willing to make sexual harassment and gender violence central issues in the campaign. “I’m really open to people changing,” she says.