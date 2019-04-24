Term Sheet April 24, Softbank in Germany, Crypto Bets, and Brazil Rising

Hello Term Sheet readers—Lucinda here until Polina’s return Monday. In the meantime, send deals, thoughts, and random musings on life and what Softbank’s endgame looks like to lucinda.shen@fortune.com.

In a break from its traditional bets, Berkshire Hathaway invested in Brazilian payments firm StoneCo in November. Japanese giant Softbank earlier this year announced a $5 billion venture fund focused on Latin America.

Even if Brazil once lagged among the BRICS, it certainly looks to be making a comeback alongside its Latin American brethren.

According to the LAVCA Tech Report, VC investments rose 81% to $2 billion in 2018, from $1.1 billion a year earlier. Brazil takes the lion share of deals, at $1.3 billion of those dollars.

The largest deal was Brazil’s meals delivery company, iFood, which raised $500 million from investors including Movile, Naspers, and Innova Capital.

The second largest call was Rappi, a delivery app in Colombia that claims to deliver just about anything, which raised $402.5 million total from DST Global, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Delivery Hero.

Two billion dollars may seem like small pickings compared to the U.S. VC market, but that figure is likely to continue growing with Softbank’s interest, China’s investments in the area, and funding from investors like GGV Capital’s Hans Tung, who sees LatAm as the next big play.

MASAYOSHI SON: Son reportedly lost more than $130 million from investing in and selling Bitcoin. He made an investment in 2017, and, perhaps characteristically of his quick decision making, sold in early 2018 per the Wall Street Journal.

Now as investors watch how the rest of the SoftBank engine fares, the giant has made another sizable call. The same day that report came in, it was revealed that Softbank had made a $1 billion bet on downtrodden German digital payments firm, Wirecard. The deal comes in the form of a five-year convertible bond deal that gives the Japanese giant a 5.6% stake in the fintech firm at 130 euros per share (shares have since jumped to 135 euros).

It’s a vote of confidence for Wirecard, which has been mired in controversy in recent months. The Financial Times alleged in January that that the a senior executive in the firm’s Asia headquarters was suspected of forging contracts. The report cited a whistleblower that acted “out of a concern that no action appeared to have been taken over potentially criminal acts inside a company presenting itself as a blue-chip financial institution.” Shares of the now $18 billion company dropped some 13% in a day.

Shortly thereafter, Wirecard sued the FT for defamation. An external law firm cleared its headquarters of wrongdoing and said it did not find errors of material impact in financial reports—though did not do the same for the Singapore office, where investigations are still ongoing.

Softbank will help the firm expand into Japan and South Korea.

LINKS

• China’s ‘996’ Overwork Culture Fueled Its Tech Engine. Why Workers Are Finally Burning Out (by Eamon Barrett)

• Coinbase Shuts Chicago Office as Crypto Slump Continues (by Jeff John Roberts)

• Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ Compensation Skyrocketed 48% to $36.1 Million in 2018 (by Chris Morris)

• Amazon Now Delivers Packages Inside Your Garage (by Laura Stampler)

Elsewhere: Compass’ cash burn. Alphabet’s drone-based delivery startup gets FAA approval. Murphy Oil to buy Gulf of Mexico assets for $1.38 billion. China exploits U.S. made satellites. Tom Barrack’s mixed investment record. The thorn in Uber’s side. Soros Fund’s new leader upends firm. Facebook gets $515 million for Oculus campus. Hollywood writers, compensation, and private equity. Elliott comes after SAP. Netflix to offer $2 billion in debt. DiDi and SoftBank expand ride-hailing into 13 Japanese cities. Samsung to invest $116 billion through 2030 in memory chips. Chinese businessman charged with stealing secrets from GE. SoFi seeks to raise $500 million.