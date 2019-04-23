Kohl’s is dramatically expanding its partnership with Amazon in an effort to lure more people to its brick and mortar stores. Starting in July, customers of the online retail giant will be able to return purchases to any Kohl’s store.

That’s an expansion of a pilot program between the two companies. Since 2017, about 100 Kohl’s stores have offered Amazon returns. When the expansion kicks in, returns will be accepted at over 1,150 locations around the country.

“Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer in a statement. “This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers.”

There’s no surcharge to return merchandise to a Kohl’s store—and items can be returned both packaged and unpackaged. Kohl’s will ensure the products are sent back to Amazon, a convenience for customers who might have had trouble getting to a UPS drop off location in time previously. Amazon, meanwhile, could save on shipping costs, by having a single large shipment instead of several smaller ones.

In addition to accepting Amazon returns, Kohl’s stores will also be selling more Amazon merchandise in more than 200 stores.

Amazon’s not the only non-traditional partner Kohl’s is taking on these days. The chain last year also announced it would provide space to grocery chain Aldi in some stores.