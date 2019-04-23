Instagram Now Lets Users Quiz Their Followers. Here's How

Instagram is now letting you go all Jeopardy! on your friends.

The social network for sharing photos and video has added a new Quiz sticker to its Stories feature so that users can test their friends with multiple choice questions. Followers can choose an answer and see if they were correct.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is trying to come up with new ways to keep users on its service for longer amounts of time. As it is, Stories is one of the most popular ways for Instagram users to share content with followers.

Instead of appearing in feeds forever, stories are shared with followers for just 24 hours before they disappear—unless users save them to their profiles. Stories can be enhanced with filters and emoji that are placed atop the photos and videos. Stickers, like hashtags, location information, and musical tracks, can also be added.

Instagram’s new Quiz sticker is not to be mistaken with the ubiquitous Questions sticker. The distinction is that Quiz lets users ask followers questions while Questions lets followers ask an individual who they follow a question.

The Quiz sticker is available in the iPhone- and Android-based Instagram apps. To find it, create a story, go to the Stickers tab, and choose Quiz in the left column.

Users who aren’t sure what to ask, but want to try out Quiz can tap the two dice at the bottom of the Quiz screen to share random questions that Instagram has created like what users think the “spirit animal is” of another and what makes them happiest.