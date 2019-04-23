Fortune research partner Great Place to Work is back with this year’s list of the best places to work in consulting and professional services, which include some familiar companies such as Kimley-Horn and Deloitte. Take a look at each company below, and learn more about the methodology behind the list here.
Top Large Companies
(Scroll down for the top small and medium companies.)
1. Orrick
U.S. headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: $974,792,926
Employees say:
“Orrick is a people-first place to work. The standards are high, but not unreasonable, and all are recognized for their contributions. Orrick’s commitment to diversity and community outreach is one of things I value most about this organization.”
2. Kimley-Horn
U.S. headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina
Industry vertical: Consulting Engineering
Number of U.S. employees: 3,074
Total worldwide revenue: $810,570,514
Employees say:
“People genuinely care about each other and the work environment is very collaborative. Superiors take time to invest in the development of their people, trust young staff with a lot of responsibility, and are always available to help along the way.”
3. Cooley LLP
U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: 1,942
Total worldwide revenue: $1,072,079,000
Employees say:
“Cooley tries its very best to find genuinely kind, intelligent, creative people who are team players and leave their egos at the door. The people here and in sync and innovative, which has allowed us to evolve along with the changing world.”
4. Deloitte
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: Consulting-Actuarial/Risk Assessment, Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 59,397
Total worldwide revenue: $38,800,000,000
Employees say:
“Deloitte provides the tools necessary for employees to develop and upskill themselves. We have dedicated learning hubs for compliance training, soft skill development, technical skill development as well as opportunities to give back to society.”
5. Ernst & Young LLP
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 45,739
Total worldwide revenue: $31,400,000,000
Employees say:
“EY invests in their people more than any company I know. They constantly give us the best training and opportunities to develop not just skills related to our job, but also skills to develop as leaders both in business and the community.”
6. KPMG LLP
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: N/A
Number of U.S. employees: 30,373
Total worldwide revenue: $26,400,000,000
Employees say:
“The people who work here are empowered to be innovative and are encouraged to solve our customers’ challenges. Despite its size, KPMG’s culture has the feel of startup where everyone wants to see the company succeed.”
7. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 43,717
Total worldwide revenue: $37,680,000,000
Employees say:
“PwC looks out for its people—it creates a platform that allows anyone who is willing to work hard, do the right thing, and create value for our people and clients to be successful. You can’t ask for more than a place where you can grow your career.”
8. Protiviti
U.S. headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 2,550
Total worldwide revenue: $816,533,000
Employees say:
“Work/life balance for me is the best I’ve ever had. I’m given near full autonomy and trust to accomplish what needs to be done, and I feel like that engages me more because I want to show that I appreciate and deserve it.”
9. Slalom, LLC
U.S. headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 5,536
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Leadership genuinely cares about its employees and co-workers are always willing to help foster personal and professional growth. People rarely feel boxed in to certain practice areas and are encouraged to take big leaps to get where they want to be.”
10. Ryan LLC
U.S. headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Industry vertical: N/A
Number of U.S. employees: 1,613
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“We are all working toward a common goal at the end of the day and if I have an opinion, I know it will be seriously considered. The work/life success program we have allows every person on my team to do what they need to do when they need to do it.”
11. Alston & Bird LLP
U.S. headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: 1,606
Total worldwide revenue: $781,757,944
Employees say:
“Alston & Bird puts responsibility completely in the hands of those seeking it, and then supports the effort and encourages learning regardless of the outcome. It feels much more like a closely knit family business than a big law firm.”
12. Accenture
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: N/A
Number of U.S. employees: 49,901
Total worldwide revenue: $34,850,182,000
Employees say:
“The very best people in a truly global organization—my ability to reach across borders and engage with amazingly talented people around the world to succeed in my role and to help our leaders and our clients succeed in theirs is incredible.”
13. Oliver Wyman Group
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: $1,532,800,000
Employees say:
“Opportunities to take on new responsibility or to develop a new skill are almost infinite. If you see something you believe we can do better, jump right in and make it happen; which creates opportunities to show how you can perform at the next level.”
14. CHG Healthcare
U.S. headquarters: Midvale, Utah
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 2,716
Total worldwide revenue: $1,590,244,726.27
Employees say:
“Everyone is always smiling, the atmosphere is amazing, and we all help each other out to the best of our abilities. We work hard and definitely get recognition for our hard work and that alone is rare in a workplace.”
15. Crowe
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 3,900
Total worldwide revenue: $883,600,000
Employees say:
“Exceptional flexibility and trust extended to employees—we are encouraged to work wherever we feel we are most effective. Innovative thinking is valued, and people genuinely want each other to be successful and are willing to help each other.”
16. Perkins Coie, LLP
U.S. headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: 2,144
Total worldwide revenue: $785,997,317
Employees say:
“This place allows you to create the work schedule and environment that best suits your needs and your style. Everyone is incredibly supportive, generous with their time, and a pleasure to work with and to work for.”
17. Burns & McDonnell
U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Missouri
Industry vertical: Consulting Engineering
Number of U.S. employees: 5,818
Total worldwide revenue: $2,586,000,000
Employees say:
“Employee ownership at Burns & McDonnell is not just for high-level employees. EVERY employee-owner gets a fair share of the company. This drives everything we do as we are all business partners watching the quality of our products.”
18. Insight Global, LLC
U.S. headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 2,923
Total worldwide revenue: $1,930,000,000
Employees say:
“I truly feel like I am cared about as a person rather than just a number. Insight Global cares about the development of all of its employees and are open to letting us change roles or departments to ensure we are happy with the work we are doing.”
19. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 2,819
Total worldwide revenue: $546,000,000
Employees say:
“Here at Baker Tilly, we interact as peers and are allowed flexibility in work schedule as we are all adults and committed to the great work we do here. The caliber of employees hired here reflects a commitment to our clients and the firm.”
20. CBIZ
U.S. headquarters: Cleveland, Ohio
Industry vertical: N/A
Number of U.S. employees: 4,723
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Management is approachable, communicates well with employees that they supervise, and provides training that is sufficient and well organized. They also keep everyone aware of what is going on with the company financially and otherwise.”
21. Baker Donelson
U.S. headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: 1,416
Total worldwide revenue: $392,000,000
Employees say:
“Our leaders truly care about the employees and our community. The firm provides me with the time and resources necessary to be of value to our local community and leaders are open to listening to ideas to make our office more sustainable.”
22. Kforce
U.S. headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 1,319
Total worldwide revenue: $1,358,940,000
Employees say:
“Kforce cares about the quality of its employees and the quality of the service they provide to customers. They don’t operate on the model of a lot of staffing firms where people are disposable—everyone is treated as a valuable member of the team.”
23. Accounting Principals, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 1,022
Total worldwide revenue: $462,234,940
Employees say:
“There is a definite sense of employees being valued and appreciated here. Strong performance and achievements are always recognized. Everyone on my team really strives to look out for one another and assist each other where they can.”
24. Hilti, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Plano, Texas
Industry vertical: Consulting Engineering
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: $5,133,000,000
Employees say:
“Hilti celebrates personal growth and development like no other company I have ever worked for. In addition, your opinion truly matters regardless of your role. I look forward to coming to work each and every day because of the people and the culture.”
25. Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP (DHG)
U.S. headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina
Industry vertical: Architecture/Design
Number of U.S. employees: 2,118
Total worldwide revenue: $430,000,000
Employees say:
“Everyone from peers to senior management are supportive and personable. The work we do is challenging and fulfilling; management gives you new challenges and opportunities to grow, but won’t give you anything that you wouldn’t feel comfortable with.”
Top Small and Medium Companies
1. West Monroe Partners
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 975
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The culture is amazing; I’ve worked at several consulting firms and WMP is unmatched in collaboration, positivity, and energy. Being employee owned, a lot of personal pride goes into our client work and growing our firm in a responsible way.”
2. Torch Technologies
U.S. headquarters: Huntsville, Alabama
Industry vertical: Consulting Engineering
Number of U.S. employees: 855
Total worldwide revenue: $348,361,158
Employees say:
“Managers are very understanding of different people’s personalities and don’t expect everyone to fit the same mold. If I’m not enjoying some aspect of my work, they will give me a different project that’s more suited to my preferences and strengths.”
3. Collaborative Solutions
U.S. headquarters: Reston, Virginia
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 425
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“A very collaborative organization with a focus on teamwork and embracing input and ideas from various contributors in order to meet company or client needs. Our focus on client success sets us apart from our competitors. Very strong company culture.”
4. Roth Staffing Companies
U.S. headquarters: Orange, California
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 646
Total worldwide revenue: $330,000,000
Employees say:
“The company makes great effort to take note of the small things and the large things. They are constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of our coworkers and ambassadors. The company goes above and beyond to do what they can for the employee.”
5. Whitney Bradley & Brown
U.S. headquarters: Reston, Virginia
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management, Security
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“We have a collaborative environment where everyone is here to work hard and get a job done together and a professional atmosphere where everyone is trusted and no one micro-manages. The employees, leadership, and staff all care about each other.”
6. Vynamic
U.S. headquarters: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 123
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“We are an undeniably cohesive community. The people who work here are friendly, passionate, and hard working and all get along extremely well. When you enjoy the people you work with, you are more productive and more eager to come to work.”
7. Navigator Management Partners
U.S. headquarters: Columbus, Ohio
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 193
Total worldwide revenue: $39,000,000
Employees say:
“I have never worked for a company that is as transparent as Navigator. I feel very well informed and have confidence that what executive leadership is sharing is being shared with integrity and the intention of keeping the entire company informed.”
8. Educe Group
U.S. headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: Confidential
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The benefits are amazing and people here really care about you as a person. Everyone is willing to help and you will never feel alone. Management is responsive to feedback and wants everyone to be satisfied with their job and work-life balance.”
9. Talent Plus, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Lincoln, Nebraska
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 95
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Talent Plus associates are made to feel important and valued each day. We are also given a lot of great benefits, including an unlimited vacation policy, onsite dining, flexible work schedules, and a comprehensive profit-sharing plan.”
10. ITA Group, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: West Des Moines, Iowa
Industry vertical: N/A
Number of U.S. employees: 521
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“They strongly believe in what we do and who we are while offering a work-life balance that makes sense. They do an excellent job of putting the right folks in the right job and provide lots of opportunities to connect with each other and have FUN!”
11. Gibbons P.C.
U.S. headquarters: Newark, New Jersey
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: 309
Total worldwide revenue: $99,397,000
Employees say:
“This is a very successful firm so it is only natural they want everyone here to achieve professional success in whatever way we can. They help facilitate the process of professional development without imposing a ‘one-size-fits-all’ notion.”
12. Atlas Search
U.S. headquarters: New York, New York
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 38
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“We are very much a family-oriented environment made up of all different backgrounds and ethnicities. The partners treat everyone very fair and foster a fun and collaborative environment. Your ideas are welcome and implemented.”
13. ALKU
U.S. headquarters: Andover, Massachusetts
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 125
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Personnel development is the foundation and at the forefront of this company because executives understand that when you put time and effort into making your people better, they, in turn, make your organization better.”
14. LaSalle Network
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 231
Total worldwide revenue: $57,000,000
Employees say:
“LaSalle Network goes above and beyond to support its employees from a professional and personal standpoint. I feel like I have a family here. I feel comfortable going to anyone in this organization for help on a work or personal related issue.”
15. Child Trends
U.S. headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland
Industry vertical: N/A
Number of U.S. employees: 152
Total worldwide revenue: $20,000,000
Employees say:
“The company is really grounded in its mission to improve the lives of children, youth, and families. It really gives the work a lot of meaning, helps you get through even the most stressful days, and shapes how the company treats its staff.”
16. True Partners Consulting LLC
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 167
Total worldwide revenue: $38,300,000
Employees say:
“The people at True Partners are what make the company great. Very warm and look to always help out from the top down. They really make the job itself enjoyable and offer encouragement and opportunities so that you can really grow as professional.”
17. E.A.G. Services, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Houston, Texas
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 33
Total worldwide revenue: $9,087,240
Employees say:
“EAG genuinely cares about our personal growth career wise and personally, provides opportunities to advance, provides opportunities to volunteer throughout the year, takes our opinions into consideration, and makes coming to work fun.”
18. AnswerFirst Communications, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Industry vertical: Telephone Support/Sales Centers
Number of U.S. employees: 130
Total worldwide revenue: $6,600,000
Employees say:
“The people at AnswerFirst are amazing! Everyone watches out for each other and is willing to help you wherever and whenever they can. When you make a mistake, the mistake is brought up to you as a ‘training opportunity’ instead of as a criticism.”
19. The Bonadio Group
U.S. headquarters: Pittsford, New York
Industry vertical: N/A
Number of U.S. employees: 561
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Management tries to help us with work/life balance, makes an effort to help us focus on giving back to our communities, and also, through a recognition system, allows us to give each other positive reinforcement in the jobs we do.”
20. Spotlight | Analyst Relations
U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Missouri
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 28
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“One of our company values is Kavorka, basically meaning they want people to bring personality to work. We only hire people who bring something unique to the company, and everyone is free to be themselves and expected to contribute to the culture.”
21. Goldberg Segalla
U.S. headquarters: Buffalo, New York
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: 850
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“We all work as a team, rather than as individuals, to produce the best work product for our client. We are given flexibility with our schedules when needed, without micromanaging, so we can balance work and home life.”
22. Integrated Project Management Company, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Burr Ridge, Illinois
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 178
Total worldwide revenue: $36,177,370
Employees say:
“IPM attracts caring professionals who are passionate about their work and have a good work-life balance. I am confident that my management cares about me as a person and my career, which is not something that’s easy to find in the professional world.”
23. CyberCoders
U.S. headquarters: Irvine, California
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 420
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“CyberCoders promotes a positive work environment from the top down. The executive and management teams are approachable, supportive, and all around likable people. This is the best company I have worked for, hands down.”
24. Liberty Advisor Group
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 72
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“I love that all of our employees at every level listen to any and all ideas, and that title or position do not matter. I can work with former C-level executives, be listened to, and contribute to the team in a valuable way.”
25. OnPrem Solution Partners
U.S. headquarters: Los Angeles, California
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 156
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The people who work here are smart, driven, reliable, and fun! The best part of my job is working with amazing colleagues, led by an innovative, supportive, and passionate leadership team.”
26. Hueman People Solutions
U.S. headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida
Industry vertical: Staffing & Recruitment
Number of U.S. employees: 120
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Hueman encourages staff to make time for themselves—take lunch breaks, make healthy choices, be social with fellow Hueman employees, flexible vacation plans, etc. They strive to make work a positive experience.”
27. Propeller, Inc.
U.S. headquarters: Portland, Oregon
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 80
Total worldwide revenue: $12,586,070
Employees say:
“You really can be yourself, management is fully supportive of people being unique individuals and evaluates them based on their performance rather than conformity. Propeller’s management team sees the work I do and accepts the way I am.”
28. Credera
U.S. headquarters: Addison, Texas
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 275
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“Management gives a lot of trust and responsibility to employees, regardless of level. Credera is a place where I have been challenged and have grown substantially, but always feel like I have the support I need to succeed.”
29. Warner Norcross + Judd
U.S. headquarters: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Industry vertical: Legal
Number of U.S. employees: 387
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“The firm treats people with a great deal of respect and open mindedness with the expectation that open communication lines are always available and always accepted. I believe the employees are heard when they speak about what their needs are.”
30. Maven Wave Partners
U.S. headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Industry vertical: Consulting – Management
Number of U.S. employees: 79
Total worldwide revenue: Confidential
Employees say:
“It’s cliché today to say, ‘its the people,’ but it’s truth. We have been able to hire and grow the most collaborative, selfless, team-oriented people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. Truly a joy to work at Maven Wave.”
