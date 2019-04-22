Samsung has decided to postpone the launch of its anticipated folding smartphone after a number of reviews noted the device was too flimsy.

The company, in a press release, says it has pushed the launch back of the Galaxy Fold from the original target of April 26.

“To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks,” the company said in a statement.

The Galaxy Fold, the first phone with a foldable screen in the U.S., created significant buzz when it was introduced. Several reviewers, however, noted that the device was breaking after just a few days use, with one screen flickering or not working at all after normal use.

The company said pressure from the phone’s hinge might be damaging the display.

“Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge,” said the statement. “There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance. We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.”

Samsung was scheduled to host a launch event for the Fold in Hong Kong and China, but has postponed those.

The delay gives other companies that make foldable phones an opportunity. Huawei, for example, is about to launch the Mate X.

Samsung has learned hard lessons in the past about launching devices that weren’t ready for prime time, such as with the Note 7, which was recalled due to exploding batteries. And when consumers are being asked to pay $2,000 for a device, the company wants to ensure that everything goes smoothly.