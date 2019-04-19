What's Open—and Closed—on Easter Sunday 2019?

Easter is one of the holiest days in Christianity. It’s a great time to get together with friends and family. But after the egg hunt, you might be curious about what’s open and what’s closed (especially when you realize you’ve forgotten a key ingredient of the day’s big meal).

The good news is many grocery stores and restaurants will be open on Easter, but if you’re looking to hit a department store, it’s a bit more hit or miss. Here’s a comprehensive look at which stores are open and closed on Easter 2019.

Which grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday 2019?

Run out of eggs to dye or burned the ham? It will be hit or miss as you hunt for a place to buy more. Even if a store is listed below as open, it’s smart to check with them regarding hours

Acme: Open on Easter.

Aldi: Some locations are open, but many are closed.

Bi-Lo: Open on Easter.

Bravo Supermarkets: Open on Easter

CostCo: The bulk grocer will be closed.

Cub Foods: Open on Easter.

Food Lion:Open on Easter.

Harris Teeter: Open on Easter.

H-E-B: C-L-O-S-E-D

Ingles: Open on Easter.

Kroger: Open on Easter.

Lucky Supermarkets: Open on Easter.

Publix: All stores will be closed.

Safeway: Open on Easter.

Sam’s Club: All stores will be closed.

ShopRite: Open on Easter.

Stop and Shop: Open on Easter.

Trader Joe’s: Open on Easter.

Wegman’s: Open on Easter.

Whole Foods: Open on Easter.

Winn-Dixie: Open on Easter.

Which department stores are open on Easter Sunday 2019?

Hopefully, you won’t need a last minute bonnet or chocolate bunny. Many major department stores have opted to close for the day.

Bass Pro Shops: Open on Easter.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open on Easter.

Belk: Closed Sunday.

Burlington Coat Factory: Closed Sunday

Cabela’s: Open on Easter.

CVS: Open on Easter.

Dillard’s: Closed Sunday.

Home Depot: Open on Easter.

Ikea: Open on Easter

J.C. Penney: Closed Sunday.

Kmart: Open on Easter.

Kohl’s: Closed Sunday.

Lowe’s: Open on Easter.

Macy’s: Closed Sunday.

Michael’s: Closed Sunday.

Neiman Marcus: Closed Sunday.

Nordstrom: Closed Sunday.

Old Navy: Open on Easter.

Rite Aid: Open on Easter.

Target: Closed Sunday.

T.J. Maxx: Closed Sunday.

Walgreens: Open on Easter.

Walmart: Open on Easter.

Which restaurants are open on Easter Sunday 2019?

Most major restaurant chains will be open on Easter. Chick-Fil-A, of course, is closed, as it is every Sunday. And Chipotle will take the day off. You’ll also want to double check on franchised restaurants, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Domino’s and Dunkin’ Donuts, since individual owners might opt to close for the day.