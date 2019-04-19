Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now, officially, a best selling author.

The highly-anticipated report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election currently sits atop the sales charts at Amazon.com—and holds the number two and #11 spots as well.

The Mueller report is currently the second, sixth and ninth best selling book at Barnes & Noble. (Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, by Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, is currently besting it.)

The most popular version of the report among buyers comes from Skyhorse Publishing and contains an introduction by Alan Dershowitz. The Washington Post’s compilation, which features related materials from the newspaper, is currently #2 on Amazon and #9 on Barnes and Noble.

A third version from Melville House, which offers just the report and no additional analysis, is at #6 on Barnes and Noble and #11 on Amazon.

Consumers are paying between $7.50 and $10 for the various versions of the 448-page redacted report. The investigation that led to it issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and almost 500 search warrants. About 500 witnesses were interviewed. It’s not, however, meant to be a narrative that reconstructs every event in the 2016 campaign.

Of course, if you’d like to save the money, you can also read the report for free online. It’s almost certainly going to be the most discussed political matter for the next several weeks or months, as Republicans and Democrats argue about Mueller’s findings and what actions they will take (if any) against Donald Trump.