World's Greatest Leaders, Ivanka Trump Africa, IBM Earnings: Broadsheet April 18

• Women of WGL. Fortune’s annual World’s Greatest Leaders list is out this morning. It’s a celebration of individuals who are selfless and action-oriented; who risk reputation, fortune, and esteem in pursuit of a greater good.

Among them are Anna Nimiriano, the editor-in-chief of South Sudan’s Juba Monitor newspaper, who carries on with her work despite an explicit threat from the nation’s president to kill journalists.

Then there’s Fatma Samoura of Senegal, the first female secretary general of FIFA, who was tasked with rescuing soccer’s world governing body from a corruption scandal. On her watch, FIFA reclaimed financial oversight of member organizations and has seen the share of women in its administration jump from 32% in 2016 to 48%.

And Joy Buolamwini, a graduate researcher at the MIT Media Lab, made the list for doing arguably more than anyone else to flag bias in artificial intelligence. Founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, Buolamwini published a study that showed how facial-recognition technology from Microsoft, IBM, and China’s Megvii performed better when analyzing photos of lighter-skinned men than darker-skinned women. Her work prompted Microsoft and IBM to update their approach.

You can read the full list of World’s Greatest Leaders here.

And it’s well worth your time to read Fortune‘s feature on the honorees at the top of the list: Bill and Melinda Gates, who are a singular No. 1 pick because “the power of their leadership is definitely double-barreled,” writes Fortune editor-in-chief Cliff Leaf:

“If Bill’s superpower is speaking truth to the mighty, Melinda’s may well be hearing the truth of the unmighty—and then internalizing and sharing that secret, often brutally repressed wisdom.”

The work of the Gates Foundation has been, without question, world-changing. It’s helped transform the lives of hundreds of millions of people by deploying $45.5 billion in philanthropic aid. One measure of progress: A child born today is half as likely to die before the age of 5, compared to a child born in the year 2000.

If you consider that a source of optimism, it’s another mission accomplished for the Gateses.

“[W]e have to believe in the world getting better,” Melinda told Cliff. “And we have to hold that belief in progress and help others hold that belief so they’ll come along on the journey with us.”

“It’s not at all a naive optimism,” she said. “It’s a realistic optimism. We’re trying to envision the future—as leaders envision the future of where their company or their mission will go. And for us it’s a mission that all lives have equal value.”