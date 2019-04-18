Term Sheet -- Thursday, April 18

The IPO avalanche is here.

Pinterest raised about $1.4 billion in its initial public offering, pricing its shares two dollars above the high end of its targeted range and valuing the company at approximately $12.7 billion. That’s up from Pinterest’s most recent valuation, which was pegged at $12.3 billion. The listing is the second biggest in the U.S. so far this year, after Lyft’s $2.34 billion IPO.

Zoom Video Communications also priced its IPO Wednesday, raising $751 million in this year’s fourth-largest listing so far. Other high-profile companies considering going public include Slack Technologies, Postmates, Palantir Technologies and Airbnb.

My colleague Lucinda Shen lists five things investors should consider as the IPO market keeps rolling. They including ignoring the first day “pop” and keeping an eye on existing competitors.

UBER NEEDS MORE MONEY: The technology required to make autonomous driving a reality takes an enormous amount of capital, and none other than Softbank is up for the challenge. Uber is nearing a deal with a group including SoftBank that would invest in its self-driving car unit at a valuation of $7.25 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Softbank, Toyota, and Denso Corp will reportedly invest a total of $1 billion in Uber’s self-driving arm. Read more here.

WORLD’S GREATEST LEADERS: Fortune’s annual World’s Greatest Leaders list is out this morning, and you can find it here. Below are some dealmakers and tech CEOs who made the list:

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (No. 12): Son has become a tech kingmaker. He upended venture capitalism in 2016 by launching the $100 billion Vision Fund, and his backing often proves ­pivotal in battles between rival startups. Son personally vets CEOs of potential portfolio companies and spurs them to scale up dramatically, even if profit is elusive.

Walker & Co. Brands CEO Tristan Walker (No. 19): A common theme links Code2040, a nonprofit that nurtures black and Latinx tech talent, and the eponymous beauty company that Walker launched in 2013. Both engage with the premise that people of color will be the majority in the U.S. in about 20 years (the “2040” in Code2040) and that businesses will miss huge opportunities if they fail to connect with that majority.

Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake (No. 23): As CEO of personal styling service Stitch Fix, Lake has quietly changed the game for women in corporate America. In 2017, at 34, she became the youngest female founder ever to take a company public. Stitch Fix’s board and workforce are majority female. And Lake last year set a trailblazing example by taking a substantial parental leave—16 weeks—while serving as a public-company CEO.

Venture Capital for the 99% (No. 33): All Raise, a coalition of women in the VC field, launched last year, gives female founders intensive one-on-one mentoring, while its VC Champions program pairs promising investors with senior partners at established venture firms. Geographical diversity is another hurdle in tech: Steve Case, the AOL founder turned investor, runs Rise of the Rest, a $150 million fund devoted to companies in less heavily saturated markets.

….And the No. 1 spot goes to the power duo consisting of Bill and Melinda Gates. Read Fortune editor Cliff Leaf’s excellent profile here.

See the full World’s Greatest Leaders list here.