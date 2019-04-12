Watch the First Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Here

The Skywalker saga is almost at an end.

Disney has finally released a trailer for the ninth film in the Star Wars saga, which will be called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film will hit theaters on Dec. 20.

The security around The Rise of Skywalker has been tight, even by Disney standards. The company, until today, hasn’t even hinted at the film’s name, much less the plot. After the mixed reactions to 2017’s The Last Jedi and the disappointing performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story, it was apparently trying to build up a sense of anticipation among fans.

Judging by the audience reaction at the ongoing Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago, it worked. Fans roared as director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and stars of the film—including one very unexpected one—appeared to offer vague hints and details about what to expect. (Admittedly, that’s the science fiction version of preaching to the choir.)

The highlight of the presentation, though, was the much anticipated release of the first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

Check it out for yourself below.

The teaser is certainly one of the most anticipated parts of Star Wars Celebration, but there will likely be plenty more news coming from the event. Disney’s expected to reveal more about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the upcoming addition to the Disney theme parks, which is opening later this year. It will also likely show footage from The Mandalorian, a new show set in the Star Wars universe that will air exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.