How to Watch the 'Star Wars' Celebration Panels Live

The veil of secrecy about Star Wars Episode IX is about to be lifted.

Friday, at 11am CT (12pm ET), Disney is expected to unveil the official name of the last film in the current Star Wars saga. And there are pretty good odds the first trailer for the film—or at least a teaser—will make its debut as well.

It’s all part of Star Wars Celebration, a three-day Disney-sponsored fan festival that has become the launching pad for new elements of the franchise. Taking place in Chicago this weekend, it will kick off with a panel featuring director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and almost certainly some surprise guests.

If you weren’t able to make it to Chicago, you can still audit some of the biggest events in one of two ways. Both StarWars.com and the Star Wars YouTube channel will livestream the entire weekend’s worth of panels.

Beyond the film, fans might want to tune in Saturday at 11am CT for a panel about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the upcoming addition to the Disney theme parks, which is opening later this year. Electronic Arts will show off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest video game tied to the galaxy far, far away at 1:30pm CT on Saturday. And on Sunday, Disney will discuss and likely show a little footage from The Mandalorian, a new show set in the Star Wars universe that will air exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.