Pinterest Keeps It Modest, Lyft Sheds Its ‘Nice Guy' Image, and Grab Is All About the Billions: Term Sheet for Monday, April 8

Pinterest remains modest in all aspects of its business. The social media platform set a price range of $15 to $17 for its initial public offering, which puts it below the valuation at which it last raised private money.

Pinterest last sold shares to pre-IPO investors in 2017 at a price of $21.54 each, valuing the company at roughly $12.3 billion. At the proposed price range, Pinterest would be valued below that level, at around $11 billion at the high end of its range.

In many ways, Pinterest seems to be the most conservative in the cohort of tech companies set to go public in 2019. CEO Ben Silbermann rejects the notion that you have to move fast & break a ton of things to build a big business. He’s done it in a more sustainable, conservative way that has made Pinterest less of “a financial sinkhole” than its peers.

NO MORE MR. NICE GUY: Remember when we were worried that ride-hailing company Lyft had too much of a “nice guy” image to compete with Uber in the public markets? Yeah, I’m not so sure anymore. Lyft has only been public for all of 10 days, and it’s already threatening litigation. The company alleged that Uber IPO underwriter Morgan Stanley was marketing a short-selling product to Lyft investors that it believed was disrupting trading in its stock. Morgan Stanley denies it, telling CNBC that the firm “did not market or execute, directly or indirectly, a sale, short sale, hedge, swap or transfer of risk or value associated with Lyft stock for any Lyft shareholder identified by the company or otherwise known to us to be the subject of a Lyft lock-up agreement.” Oh boy. And Uber hasn’t even gone public yet! It’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out, but don’t let the friendly, pink mustache fool you.

WHAT’S ANOTHER FEW BILLION?: At this point, it feels like every time I sit down to write Term Sheet, Grab decides to raise more money. You might be thinking, “Wait, didn’t Grab just raise billions of dollars?” Yes. Yes, it did. Just a few weeks ago, the company announced $4.5 billion in funding for its latest round. Now, it’s extending its Series H round to $6.5 billion (!). Grab’s valuation hovers at around $14 billion, making it Southeast Asia’s most valuable unicorn.

To better understand Grab’s strategy and find out why it continues to raise so much money, I encourage you to read my colleague Clay Chandler’s excellent feature on its “super-app model.” He writes:

“How to create a super-app for millions of consumers who have never even seen a credit card? Go-Jek and Grab have used the Internet and smartphones ingeniously to create armies of mobile tellers. Car and motorbike drivers collect cash and credit it to customers’ digital wallets. They toil alongside neighborhood agents who, in addition to topping up the wallets, help consumers who lack bank accounts purchase goods online, pay bills, buy insurance, or apply for loans.”

NEW FUND: B Capital, a Singapore-based venture capital firm, raised $406 million for its second fund. Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook, is behind B Capital. To date, B Capital has invested in 19 startups, including electric scooter startup Bird. Last year, I spoke with B Capital partner and co-founder Raj Ganguly about why investing in Bird at a $2 billion valuation made sense. He said:

“Bird’s ability to scale revenue with no paid customer acquisition has been incredible. It is one of the fastest growing consumer companies, which is incredible considering it is a physical product, and not software which you can scale with much lower marginal cost. Ultimately, Bird has the potential to completely change how we think about short-distance mobility.”