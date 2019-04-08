Brainstorm Health: Brain Stimulation, GSK HIV Drug, Telemedicine and Antibiotics

Happy Monday, readers—I hope you had a wonderful weekend.

Alzheimer’s and dementia researchers have had to endure a cascade of heartbreaking drug development failures in recent years. Traditional pharmaceutical treatments based on the “beta amyloid” theory have failed… and failed… and failed yet again.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that some scientists are hitching their wagons to radically different approaches. A team of Boston University researchers claim that a form of electrical brain stimulation has produced surprising (if very, very early) results in boosting cognitive skills.

It’s important to take these kinds of preliminary results with a grain (or ten) of salt. After all, more conventional Alzheimer’s drug hopefuls have shown early promise only to face humiliating defeats down the line.

But the research is undeniably interesting. Neuroscientists found that electrically (but harmlessly) zapping the regions of the brain related to what’s called “working memory”—i.e., short-term memories critical to conducting certain immediate tasks—can temporarily improve this sort of memory in older people. In fact, the electrical bridging of the prefrontal and temporal regions of the brain reportedly helped improve working memory function in older adults to similar levels as people who were significantly younger.

Still, this wasn’t a randomized clinical trial, and it certainly wasn’t a robust one. When it comes to dementia treatment, past experience suggests a cautious outlook.

