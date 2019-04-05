Cain Fed, Bezos Split, Brexit Extension: CEO Daily for April 5, 2019

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks to the media outside of Trump Towers before a scheduled appearance with real estate mogul Donald Trump on October 3, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Among the young entrepreneurs at this week’s Fortune Brainstorm Health was Diesel Peltz, who has started a company called Twenty—as in “What’s Your Twenty?” It is an anti-tech tech platform. The Twenty app discourages the kind of virtual sharing that characterizes most social networks, and instead facilitates meetings in person. It puts the social back into social network.

Peltz provided a reminder of why we do these events. As journalists, we at Fortune believe in the power of the written word. And in our journalism, we chronicle the power of digital technology. But there is something that happens in physical, face-to-face encounters that trumps it all. Connections get made. Ideas take root. The abstract becomes real. Our goal at each event is not only to present compelling stories on stage, but to create a community off stage, and to enable the kind of serendipitous interactions that can spark business success.

We've got a diverse lineup of gatherings this year, and I encourage CEO Daily readers who are able to find one that works for them.

More news below. And check out Jamie Dimon’s thoughts on public policy—particularly the need for overhauling education and training—in his annual shareholder’s letter here. He may not be running for president, but he is sounding like someone who ought to.