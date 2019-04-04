Table for two. Google’s amazing/scary phone call-making digital scheduling assistant, Duplex, is about to go mainstream. After only being available on Pixel phones, Duplex is now rolling out to all Android and iOS devices via the Google Assistant app. But Google’s A.I. ethics board, created to advise the company on responsible use of the new technology, is foundering in controversy. Two of the eight members are under fire from Google employees and one other says he won’t serve.

Elevators to your right. As it seeks to diversify beyond offering short-term office space it holds on long-term leases, WeWork is making some acquisitions. On Wednesday, the startup said it acquired Managed by Q, which helps landlords hire contractors to fill janitorial, receptionist, and other needs. The purchase price was not disclosed but Managed by Q was valued at $249 million in a VC round in January. In other possible M&A news, cloud and virtualization software developer Citrix is putting itself up for sale, seeking a buyer willing to pay $15 billion, the New York Post reports. Citrix shares jumped 2%.

Going down. Shares of Tesla, already down 12% this year, dropped another 10% in premarket trading on Thursday after the electric carmaker said it did not meet its delivery goal in the first quarter. Tesla delivered 63,000 cars in the quarter, down from almost 91,000 in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, lawyers for Elon Musk will argue in federal court in Manhattan today that the CEO did not violate a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission despite some possibly misguided tweets.

Free peek. Hundreds of millions of Facebook user records were left unprotected on an Amazon cloud server by a developer, cybersecurity firm UpGuard disclosed. “Data about Facebook users has been spread far beyond the bounds of what Facebook can control today,” the firm noted. Facebook said the move violated its policies and the company worked with Amazon to take down the data dump. In a not-unrelated move, Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill to make it easier to prosecute corporate executives when their companies harm consumers. Among the prosecutable misdeeds: if a company is found guilty of a civil law violation involving the personal data of at least 1% of the U.S. population.

Cutting in line. In wireless world, the claims and counterclaims over 5G continue to come fast and furious. One is sometimes reminded of the famous Shakespeare line “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” But real progress is occurring, if slowly. On Wednesday, a week earlier than announced, Verizon started offering 5G service in small parts of Chicago and Minneapolis via an add-on to a Motorola phone that almost no one has. But a 5G-compatible version of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is coming soon. Analysts at UBS have been poking around the world of modem developers and predict that Apple won’t be able to offer a 5G iPhone until 2021.