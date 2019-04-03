Andreessen Horowitz, the 10-year-old venture capital firm, is ready for its next chapter. That chapter includes raising a new growth fund and renouncing its status as a venture firm.

A new Forbes feature reports that Andreessen Horowitz will undergo a costly process that would morph it into a registered investment advisor. Why? This move would allow the firm to take even riskier bets. For instance, if the firm decides to put $1 billion into cryptocurrency or tokens, or buy unlimited shares in public companies or from other investors, it can. “What else are feathers for? They just like to get ruffled,” Andreessen tells Forbes. “The thing that stands out is the thing that’s different.”

What’s most interesting to me is the mention of Andreessen’s crypto play. Last year, the firm raised a $350 million fund to focus on investing in crypto assets and projects that build on blockchains. The fund is co-led by partners Chris Dixon and Katie Haun.

When the fund was announced, I noted that venture capital funds are legally limited to hold no more than 20% of their money in assets that are liquid securities, such as cryptocurrencies, because the SEC considers such investments as “high-risk.” “There are some regulatory constraints we were running into that limit how many times we could do different investments in our main fund,” Dixon told Fortune at the time. As a result, Dixon and Haun’s fund was technically a separate legal entity from the rest of Andreessen Horowitz, and they were required to have different emails addresses and their own website due to legal constraints on funds that register as traditional VCs.

So now, Andreessen Horowitz is renouncing its role as a “traditional VC.” As a registered financial advisor, the firm hired compliance officers, put its 150 employees through audits, and agreed to a ban on its investors talking about fund performance in public. But the benefits include the fact that the firm can share deals again “with a real estate expert tag-teaming a deal with a crypto expert on, say, a blockchain startup for home buying.” Yes, the firm will have more regulatory oversight, but it will also have much more freedom.

Andreessen has become one of the largest and most active investors in cryptocurrency thanks to investments in online exchange Coinbase, security token platform Harbor, hedge fund Polychain Capital, and blockchain-based social payment app Celo. Remember the New York Times feature with the headline, “Amid Bitcoin Uncertainty, ‘the Smart Money Knows That Crypto Is Not Ready’”? Well, I wouldn’t be so sure. Funding for crypto-focused startups is exploding and the talent (both operators and investors) is flocking. Keep an eye on Andreessen Horowitz and its forays in the space because it looks like the firm is gearing up to do things in the crypto world that its peers aren’t willing to touch yet.

The firm also plans to close a new $2 billion to $2.5 billion fund in the coming weeks, according to Forbes. It’s bound to be a big year for Andreessen Horowitz given its investments in Lyft (which just IPOed) along with Slack, Pinterest, PagerDuty, and Airbnb, which plan to go public in the near future.

It’s a whole new world for asset management.