Boeing Probes, Brexit Twist, Uber Lobbying: CEO Daily for April 3, 2019

04 December 2018, Bavaria, Nürnberg: An employee of the German company Brainlab AG demonstrates at the digital summit the surgical navigation with a medical instrument on a skull model. (Photo by Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Good morning.

No industry holds greater potential for the application of A.I. than health care. It generates massive of amounts of data that, if properly analyzed, could have enormous implications for health costs, health outcomes and human longevity.

And yet in no industry is the gap between potential and present reality greater.

How do we close that gap? That was the conversation at a small, off-the-record lunch I moderated yesterday before the start of Fortune‘s annual Brainstorm Health event. The participants included CEOs of some well-known health care companies and top executives from Intel. Their consensus: technology is not the problem here. Data security, data privacy, siloed data, dirty data, and cultural opposition to A.I. all pose bigger obstacles. Fixing those problems in order to unlock the potential of A.I. will not be done in two or three years. It will be a decades-long project.

Still, speakers on the conference main stage were optimistic about A.I.’s ability to transform health care. “We have made a lot of progress,” said IBM’s John Kelly, and there is much more to come. Health care A.I. may turn out to be the ultimate example of Amara’s law: We tend to overstate the effects of technology in the short run and underestimate the effects in the long run.

By the way, Kelly expressed the view of many in the group that A.I. isn’t going to replace the judgment of medical professionals. “It is always going to be human plus machines making the decisions.”

You can read more from Brainstorm Health here. More news below.