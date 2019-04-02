'Avengers: Endgame' Tickets Go On Sale—With Wait Times Exceeding an Hour

Avengers: Endgame might be one of this year’s most anticipated movies, but the long wait times to get tickets, as they go on sale today, might have a few fans thinking Thanos made the right decision.

Online ticket sellers faced overwhelming demand from fans Tuesday, with some wait times to get seats lasting an hour or more. And several sites buckled under the load.

The website of AMC Theatres, as of 12:00 p.m. ET, was unreachable. And the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s “Buy Tickets” page for the film defaulted to an error page, encouraging people to try Fandango.

Many users on Fandango, meanwhile, were met with the message that they were being put into a queue, which could take over an hour.

Endgame hits theaters on April 26 and it concludes a saga that began more than 10 years ago with the release of the original Iron Man. Last year’s Avengers: Infinity War ended with a massive cliffhanger, with (spoiler alert) antagonist Thanos wiping out half the life in the universe, taking several Marvel heroes in the process.

That’s a story fans want to see completed. And the rush to be among the first set records. Atom Tickets says Avengers: Endgame presales tickets—in their first hour—sold triple the total amount of Infinity War presales.

Of course, as they waited to buy tickets, fans jumped to social media to share both their excitement and frustration.

#AvengersEndgame me trying to get onto fandago for four hours: pic.twitter.com/chFiO4rssJ — laryssa misses matt murdock (@murdockism) April 2, 2019

Everyone (including me) who are still trying to get their #AvengersEndGame tickets despite the AMC app crashing pic.twitter.com/g57sIdbUYS — Meg the Geek! (@megthegeek) April 2, 2019

Paused???? The line is PAUSED??? I JUST WANNA GET MY TICKETS #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Yc3bES6Zdj — maya (@mayaaong) April 2, 2019

When you get your #AvengersEndgame tickets before all the sites crash pic.twitter.com/gxe3Ec7gIL — Matthew Smith (@msmith251100v2) April 2, 2019

Avengers: Infinity War earned Disney more than $2 billion and is on its way to becoming the fourth-highest grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame could top that.