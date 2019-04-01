The Many Aspirations of Nipsey Hussle

Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, community rejuvenator, father, partner, and neighbor Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed yesterday in front of his Marathon Clothing store in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South L.A. He was 33.
Two other people were injured. A suspect reportedly fled and is still at large.
Hussle was greeting fans and neighbors like he often did; the store was one of the many ventures he started or invested in as part of the many unique ways he was transforming lives in the community he loved.
Even if you’re not a rap fan, it’s worth understanding who Nipsey Hussle was, if only to appreciate his extraordinary instincts for music, fashion, business strategy, and community development.
Plus, he was just a good person.
“He once gave a pair of shoes to every student at an elementary school in Hyde Park, where he owned a burger joint, a fish market and a barbershop,” reports the Los Angeles Times. “He helped fund upgrades to the campus playground and offered jobs to his struggling neighbors. If someone lost a loved one to gun violence, he would sometimes chip in for the funeral.”
He’d also revitalized a beloved and abandoned neighborhood roller rink, so kids could once again go chill and be safe. In February 2017, he opened a co-working space and STEM center to help address the lack of diversity in technology and build bridges with corporate partners in Silicon Valley. Thanks to his musical aspirations, he’d gotten the tech bug early – he had learned to use software to record himself. That background help him think at scale.
Hussle had also been vocal about his early days as a former gang member. “We dealt with death, with murder,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2018. “It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it. I guess they call it post-traumatic stress, when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after a while.”
Hussle, whose given name was Ermias Asghedom, was scheduled to meet today with Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff, Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore, along with representatives from Jay-Z’s music management firm, Roc Nation “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” tweeted Soboroff. “I’m so very sad.”
And so is Los Angeles today.
Don’t miss this exceptional tribute from music and pop culture writer Gerrick D. Kennedy.
While you’re reading, it may be worth wondering why more people didn’t know who he was. After all, he was an exemplar of the American dream, bootstraps, street hustle and all. But as Kennedy so ably points out, part of his dream was to bring out the greatness in others. “Hussle didn’t just envision a vibrant South L.A.,” Kennedy writes, “but he saw it as a hub for our nation’s brightest intellectual thinkers.”
It’s part of why it’s so painful to lose him so early in his leadership journey.
“In our culture, there’s a narrative that says, ‘Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,'” Hussle said after he opened Vector 9, his tech-fused co-working space. “And that’s cool but there should be something that says, ‘Follow Elon Musk, follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’ I think that with me being influential as an artist and young and coming from the inner city, it makes sense for me to be one of the people that’s waving that flag.”
On Point
|The 50th annual NAACP Image Awards were a mood
|Beyonce beat an all-star lineup to win Entertainer of the Year but was sure to include specific praise for each of the people who were nominated alongside her: LeBron James, actors Regina King and Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler. “I’m honored to be included among all of you and to be a part of a vital and thriving community. Thank you to the NAACP.” Empire star Jussie Smollett, who was nominated for an award, neither won nor attended. But before he presented the award for outstanding comedy series to “black-ish,” presenter Chris Rock spilled some tea. “They said no Jussie Smollett jokes,” Rock said. “Yeah, I know, but what a waste of light skin. Do you know what I could do with that light skin?” he went on. “My career would be out of here. I would be running Hollywood. What the hell was he thinking? After the award was announced, “black-ish” star Yara Shahidi took the stage and said, “I stand with Jussie,” before relinquishing the mic.
|USA Today
|For the first time, the Census will collect responses in Arabic and six additional new languages
|There are now 13 languages available for census respondents to choose from, and Modern Standard Arabic, one of the fastest growing languages spoken in the U.S., is one of seven new additions, including French, Haitian Creole, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese and Tagalog. While it’s a rare bit of good news with the census, Arab community advocates are still worried. “This is a huge step in the right direction,” said the president and CEO of the Brooklyn-based Arab-American Family Support Center. “But there is still a huge risk that immigrant communities of Arab, Middle Eastern, North African and South Asian descent will be undercounted.”
|NPR
|Firms are struggling to recruit top executive talent in polluted Asian cities
|Major recruiting firms report that despite specific perks like insulated apartments, fancy breathing equipment, special check-ups, “smog break” vacations and cash, executives are passing on assignments in major cities in the Asia Pacific region citing the health effects of air pollution. Companies like Panasonic and Coca Cola offered “pollution premiums” for incoming talent, and recruiters are now offering lower-tier candidates. “In the last three to five years, I’ve seen a lot of people, especially with kids, who basically chose to put an end to their career here and move,” said one Shanghai-based executive. According to the UN, some 92% of people who live in the Asia Pacific area are exposed to a level of air pollution that can cause significant health risks.
|Yahoo News
|The first black-owned beauty supply store in Nashville is a hit
|Roots Hair and Beauty in Nashville, TN opened its doors last month to a line around the block. Opening day sales were $50,000, a delight to owner Sam Tinsdale. The company already has two locations in Chattanooga, TN. They also want you to know that they Roots specializes in all categories in beauty supply like 100% human hair bundles, quick weaves, branded hair weaves, crochet braiding, natural hair products, and much more.
|Black Detour
On Background
|Trans women are women
|Yesterday was the Trans Day of Visibility, so do take a minute to follow the hashtag #TransDayofVisibility for important commentary and resources.)In this opinion piece, Carol Hay, an associate professor of philosophy tackles intersectional feminism, and asks that trans women be welcomed by all in conversations about women and equity. Traditional feminists have a role to play. “Any attempt to catalog the commonalities among women, in other words, has the inescapable result that there is some correct way to be a woman,” she writes. Leaving people out of the conversation, which has typically been low-income women and/or women of color, has huge implications for people advocating for equity and policy change. “The women who are accused of being impostors these days are often trans women.”
|New York Times
|Hispanic entrepreneurs and business leaders prepare a wishlist for Philadelphia
|In a first-ever summit of the kind, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce met with more than 80 Latino entrepreneurs and executives to better understand the changing needs of the Latinx business community and to generate a list of ways to support them. There are about 11,000 Hispanic-owned businesses in the area, many in professional sectors such as law, hospitality, and finance. Among the suggestions were city-subsidized internship programs, a new mentoring program, and a directory of Latinx businesses and professionals – a perfect resource for anyone looking to diversify their conference panels or supplier networks. Click through for more.
|Philly
|A black village was razed to make way for Central Park
|It was called Seneca Village, and it grew to span the blocks between 82 and 89 streets on what is now the western edge of the park. It was founded in 1825 and became a refuge for the nominally free men and women who lived and worked there; half of the residents owned their own homes. Three churches, a school and dozens of homes were demolished, seized in a court battle that didn’t last long. Researchers from Columbia, CUNY, and the New York Historical Society have been pushing to excavate, with some efforts beginning in earnest in 2011. To understand more about the black experience up North in the 1800s would be a gift to history. It can’t have been easy. Said Mordecai Noah, founder of The New York Enquirer, “the free negroes of this city are a nuisance incomparably greater than a million slaves.”
|Bushman Tumblr