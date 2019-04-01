The Most (and Least) Cringe-Worthy Brand April Fools' Pranks of 2019

Gullible citizens of the internet, beware. You’re about to see a lot of brands announcing new products today, all of which serendipitously seem to release on April 1.

It’s April Fools’ Day, and just because Microsoft’s abstaining from pranking festivities this year, that hasn’t deterred other companies from celebrating the holiday.

Here’s a roundup of who’s (not really) doing what, so that you don’t get had.

Mr. Potato Head isn’t getting replaced with man-bunned Mr. Avo Head

Don’t worry. Your carby childhood friend hasn’t fallen victim to a millennial rebrand—we don’t care how many Instagram followers Mr. Avo Head has.

Courtesy of Mr. Potato Head

Gender reveal mozzarella sticks aren’t coming to a frozen food aisle near you

Your Facebook timeline is truly #blessed.

Now you can share your big news with a little cheese. Introducing Gender Reveal Mozzarella Sticks! Grab a box for your big reveal: https://t.co/bQud4NwgaU #FarmRichReveals #MomtoBe #ItsaBoy #ItsaGirl pic.twitter.com/8cgupOx67a — Farm Rich Snacks (@FarmRichSnacks) April 1, 2019

SodaStream didn’t discover how to turn burps into Seltzer

… yet.

Houston we solved the problem!

Burping in space is a thing of the past. Introducing our new collaboration with @StationCDRKelly, SodastreamME!

Tag a friend you KNOW needs this :) pic.twitter.com/Cx3BIaickU — SodaStream USA (@SodaStreamUSA) April 1, 2019

Dunkin’ didn’t created its first-ever, edible Super Dough Coffee Holder

Not an April Fools’ Day prank: Dunkin’s Peeps-flavored coffee…

Tinder’s new height verification feature is a lie

Let the catfishing continue.

Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.

Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic — Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019

McDonald’s isn’t rolling out milkshake-flavored dipping sauces

All sweet and no sour.

HyperX and Nissin aren’t collaborating on Cup of Noodles headphones

Dr. Dre just took a big sigh of relief.

White Castle’s auctioning off a 98-year-old burger

No need to participate in the live stream auction of the chain’s first Original Slider, carbon frozen since 1921.

In 1921, we carbon froze our very first Original Slider. 98 years later, we’re auctioning it off to you Cravers. Tune in to our livestream auction now! https://t.co/QDTuP7j1or pic.twitter.com/LKjwguEnwG — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) April 1, 2019

Fresh Direct didn’t figure out how to turn cauliflower into dairy-free milk

Caulk isn’t real, but pea milk certainly is.

Let's talk Caulk! Go behind the scenes for an intimate look at how our FreshDirect experts created the latest innovation in non-dairy milk: https://t.co/VB5ZKHdB1q pic.twitter.com/KhIdzuikvp — FreshDirect (@FreshDirect) April 1, 2019

Halo Top unfortunately didn’t invent edible, ice cream face masks

This is a 17-step skin care regiment in which I’d happily partake.

You look like a snack, so your skincare routine should compliment that. Which explains why when we discovered skincare benefits in our ice cream, we decided to develop something special just for our fans- Introducing, new Halo Top Face Masks! Check it out:https://t.co/SeAIQydgP0 pic.twitter.com/8t0h17fXba — Halo Top (@HaloTopCreamery) April 1, 2019

Roku didn’t create a dog-friendly remote control

Your pooch can’t use the Press Paw remote to catch up on Vanderpump Rules.

We recently surveyed our customers and identified a major pet peeve. 🐶 Introducing the #Roku Press Paws Remote ➡️ https://t.co/djtZjcAa7k pic.twitter.com/6WMieTzzL7 — Roku (@Roku) April 1, 2019

Tik Tok didn’t hire DJ Khaled as a c-suite exec

The rapper announced he was the company’s new Chief Motivation Officer.

Proud to announce that I am the FIRST and the NEW CHIEF MOTIVATIONAL OFFICER for TIKTOK. #sponsored Follow me on @TikTok_US @DJKhaled and visit https://t.co/4fevVeESC8 Let's get inspired. BLESS UP. ​https://t.co/XTeY7SW0Z2 pic.twitter.com/1Bw8BaJMmp — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 1, 2019

Shutterstock isn’t going brick-and-mortar

The video and image online marketplace said it was building the world’s largest physical library with 250 million images, 14 million reels of film, and 20,000 music tracks.

Move over @librarycongress! @Shutterstock is opening the world’s largest brick-and-mortar stock library with 250 million images, 14 million reels of film & 20,000 music tracks. Check out the enormous structure: https://t.co/zwo8lW9Fpp #ShutterstockLibrary #ItsShutterstock pic.twitter.com/0fU5BGP7nW — Shutterstock (@Shutterstock) April 1, 2019

Google hasn’t found a way to let you talk to tulips

Although, the tech giant will let you play Snake on Google Maps for the next week.

Burger King actually IS launching a plant-based burger with Impossible Foods

Although it did successfully trick carnivores into thinking it was meat.

Virgin Voyages won’t fly customers to cruise ships via private jet

Only Richard Branson gets to do that. (Probably.)