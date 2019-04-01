Watch 'Game of Thrones' Take Over the Bellagio Casino's Fountains

Westeros has come to the Las Vegas Strip.

The Bellagio casino made some significant changes to its popular fountain show Sunday, jettisoning the Frank Sinatra and pop music soundtrack that usually accompanies the fountains’ choreographed bursts of water and replacing it with a specialized Game of Thrones-themed show.

The 3.5 minute display incorporates dragons, the show’s iconic wall of ice, and the silhouette of the Night King as the marketing campaign ramps up to whet fans’ appetite for the HBO hit. The eighth and final season will premiere on April 14.

You can’t have dragons without fire, so for the first time, the Bellagio has included pyrotechnics into the show, setting the nine-acre pond that hosts the show ablaze at the finale.

The display will run nightly through April 13, but if you can’t make it to Vegas before then, you can watch it here:

The Bellagio display is just the latest in HBO’s marketing campaign for the show. AT&T, for instance, is giving away an $18,300, 310-pound replica of the show’s Iron Throne.

The promotions are to be expected, but the show is fairly self-sustaining. Fans have scoured the trailers for hints about the fate of their favorite characters and kept close tabs on filming of the final season. The show continues to drive viewers to subscribe to HBO and has become its own mini-economy along the way.