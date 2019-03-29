Attorney General William Barr Says Mueller Report Will Be Released by 'Mid-April'

Attorney General William Barr told the House and Senate Judiciary Committees Friday that the Department of Justice is “well along” with redactions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and will have it ready for release by “mid-April, if not sooner,” CNN reports.

The news comes just as Democrats increased pressure for a full release of the report, threatening a subpoena if Barr does not meet their Tuesday deadline.

The Mueller report was delivered to the DOJ last Friday, but its contents remain confidential. Barr sent a four-page summary of the investigation to Congress—an outline House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called “condescending” and “arrogant,” according to MarketWatch—but many questions remain unanswered.

Barr’s summary says Mueller found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in regards to the 2016 election. While Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice during the nearly two-year investigation, Barr decided the DOJ would not pursue the matter.

The Mueller report was originally believed to be around 300 pages, but Barr’s letter to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees reportedly says the document is nearly 400 pages without accounting for appendices and tables. The length hints that the full report will give a more complete analysis of how the special counsel reached its conclusions, something Democrats have demanded.

Barr also volunteered to testify before Congress after the report is released, CNN reports, suggesting May 1 for the Senate committee and May 2 for the House committee.