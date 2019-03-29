Scientists are looking for women ages 24-55 willing to stay in bed for 60 days in order to determine how weightlessness affects the human body—and they’re willing to pay you 16,500 euros (around $18,522) to do it.

When astronauts are in space, the weightlessness caused by microgravity can cause changes to human’s bodies that can ultimately lead to bones and muscles breaking down and fluid moving toward a person’s head, according to NASA.

Scientists at the German Aerospace Center have been commissioned by the European Space Agency and NASA to conduct a study on how they can counteract the effect of weightlessness. Instead of floating around in a weightless environment, instead participants will stay in bed, simulating the effects caused by microgravity.

The goal is to figure out how to counteract the effects of a weightless atmosphere on the human body so scientists at the International Space Station don’t have to spend as much of their time during the day exercising.

Each participant will have their own private room and will do all activities, including showering, eating, and going to the bathroom, while lying down. Meals will be curated by a team of nutritionists.

Beyond being a healthy woman between the ages of 24-55 willing to stay in bed for two months the study has just one final requirement: you need to be able to speak German.