Intel Lays Off Hundreds of Tech Administrators

Intel Corp. is laying off hundreds of information technology administrators this week, according to The Oregonian. These 2019 layoffs may be the tech giant’s most substantial cutbacks since 2016, when it cut about 12,000 jobs in an effort to save $1.4 billion annually.

The layoffs may have more to do with how the corporation plans to manage internal technical systems than simply cutting costs, according to sources that spoke with The Oregonian. And the job cuts won’t only impact workers in Oregon, though the layoffs do include some of the 20,000 employees in The Beaver State. Cuts will also impact workers in other parts of the U.S., including Costa Rica, where Intel operates a major administrative facility. At the end of 2018, Intel had over 107,000 employees worldwide.

While these latest Intel layoffs will impact workers in the Americas, in other ways, (intc) the chip maker has been planning other expansion efforts that will benefit workers in other nations in the year ahead and well beyond. For example, the company is building a new $10 billion factory in the south of Israel, which is expected to add about 1,000 jobs to the 13,000 existing workers that Intel already had in the country. The company is also planning to build new multi-billion-dollar factories in Ireland and—yes—Oregon.