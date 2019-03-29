Boeing Probe, Lyft IPO, Not-Brexit Day: CEO Daily for March 29, 2019

Good morning.

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan is stepping down, after two years of trying valiantly, but unsuccessfully, to demonstrate that an insider could clean up the bank’s broken culture. Fortune’s Geoff Colvin highlighted the challenge of pulling off that trick back in June 2017. The bank would have been better served by choosing an outsider from the outset.

Elizabeth Warren, Wells Fargo’s most relentless critic, gloated on Twitter: “About damn time.” Sloan simply said: “It has become apparent to me that” the company “will benefit from a new CEO and fresh perspectives.”

Meanwhile, since it is Friday, some feedback. About my commentary on Carlos Ghosn’s $600,000 college tuition perk, D.M. said:

“I wish I knew a company like Nissan that has a benefit package of putting children through college. Most of the companies that I work for the benefit is usually between 5K – 10K per year.”

That doesn’t go very far at Stanford. And T.C. said:

“I really wasn’t following (Ghosn’s) situation very closely, but he just lost any of my support in the court of public opinion… We have a very modest scholarship fund here… and even though I would love to help defray some of my kids’ tuition, I choose not to just because I know there are many others in our company who could benefit more than I do.”

P.H. took a more sympathetic approach:

“In the real world of proper expatriate comp and benefits, it is par for the course that a non-taxable (gross/net) educational allowance (tuition, transport, books) is paid in full from age 4 to minimum 18 and in some cases to age 21.”

Wish I had lived in that world when my kids were in college.

On the tax bill, P.M., who knows a thing or two about taxes, challenged me to explain why I implied that stock buybacks—which put money into the hands of investors—are somehow not as good as capital expenditures. My answer: in a world where capital is plentiful, direct corporate capital expenditures are more likely to lead to growth and jobs.

Finally, after my post on Levi Strauss’s IPO, E.S. points out that the company “has been public before.” I knew that, but apologies if I didn’t make it clear.

Other news below. And be sure to read Shawn Tully’s Fortune article about the new yardstick for CEO pay.