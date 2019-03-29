Winter is coming, and AT&T is holding a seat for you.

The company will give away an $18,000 replica throne from the HBO’s Game of Thrones, the long-running hit fantasy show coming to an end this year. As Variety notes, the regal bit of home-decor weighs 310 pounds, and sits more than seven feet high. The throne will be given away via a sweepstakes for AT&T wireless users (more info is available on the company’s official site).

Last year, AT&T completed an $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner, the parent company of HBO. Game of Thrones is one of the most successful shows in the network’s history, if not of all time, having earned more than 130 Emmy nominations, with 38 wins so far. Based on the best-selling book series by George R.R. Martin, Thrones‘ eighth and final season begins April 14, with the first of six extra-long episodes.

But that won’t mark the end of Thrones‘ small-screen reign. Earlier this week, HBO announced more casting news for a new prequel pilot the network will put into production this year. The as-yet-untitled pilot, set thousands of years before the current series, was co-created by Martin, and will star Oscar nominee Naomi Watts in the lead role.