Term Sheet -- Wednesday, March 27

Apple announced on Monday that it would release a flashy new credit card to consumers. Dubbed “Apple Card,” it lives in the iPhone’s Wallet app where purchases are automatically totaled and organized by color-coded categories. It’s clean, it’s beautiful, it’s Apple.

After the announcement, I saw headlines like, ‘Apple Wants to Be the Only Tech Company You Trust.” Except it’s not. Apple’s asking you to put your trust in Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, too. The company partnered with the firms in order “to provide the support of an issuing bank and global payments network.”

Apple promises that Goldman “will never share or sell your data to third parties for marketing or advertising.” The caveat being that, “Of course, Goldman Sachs will use your data to operate Apple Card.” 🤔 Although Apple will not have access to the credit card data, Goldman will as it builds up its consumer banking arm. Jerry Neumann tweeted, “So Apple won’t see the credit card data but Goldman Sachs (and, I assume, Mastercard) will? Is that supposed to be comforting?” People responded with questions around how the data will be used for targeting and underwriting purposes.

My friend and CoVenture founder Ali Hamed made a larger, thought-provoking observation. He said, “Fascinating that we’ve finally hit a point in time where people trust Goldman Sachs more than they trust tech companies.”

Research consultancy HarrisX surveyed American adults last year about their opinions on major tech companies and issues around privacy, security and government regulations. It found that people were losing faith that tech giants were able to adequately protect their data. A whopping 83% said we need tougher regulations and penalties for breaches of data privacy.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs, which played a role in the 2008 financial crisis, seems to have largely rebuilt the trust in its brand. Slightly more American adults would now feel “proud” to work for the Wall Street giant, as opposed to “embarrassed,” according to data from YouGov’s Plan & Track, a research firm tracking brand awareness and perception. Two-thirds of respondents who said they are open to working at Goldman Sachs also said they trust banks and credit unions, compared to 47% of U.S. adults overall.

So yes, the same Goldman Sachs that was famously referred to as “a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money,” is now asking consumers to trust that it will keep their data safe. “Simplicity, transparency and privacy are at the core of our consumer product development philosophy,” said David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs.

It’s pretty wild to see how public sentiment can reverse in a single decade.

NEW FIRM ALERT: Jon Sakoda has revealed his new venture. Sakoda, who spent 12 years as an investor at New Enterprise Associates, launched a venture capital firm called Decibel. Cisco is backing the firm by making an investment of an undisclosed amount. Note that Cisco already has a corporate venture arm, Cisco Investments, that invests in later-stage companies. Sakoda’s Decibel will be independent and focused on early-stage — it plans to write checks between $5 million and $15 million during a startup’s seed and Series A rounds.

The fund hasn’t closed yet and no numbers have been disclosed, but a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from October shows that Sakoda was initially targeting $500 million.

THE BUSINESS OF YOUR FACE: While you weren’t looking, tech companies helped themselves to your photos to power a facial recognition boom. For now, there are few legal restrictions on facial recognition software, meaning there is little you and I can do to stop companies using our faces in this manner.

My colleague Jeff John Roberts reports:

In the race to produce the best software, the winners will be companies whose algorithms can identify faces with a high degree of accuracy without producing so-called false positives. As in other areas of artificial intelligence, creating the best facial recognition algorithm means amassing a big collection of data—faces, in this case—as a training tool. While companies are able to use the sanctioned collections compiled by government and universities, such as the Yale Face Database, these training sets are relatively small and contain no more than a few thousand faces.

“Hundreds are not enough, thousands are not enough. You need millions of images. If you don’t train the database with people with glasses or people of color, you won’t get accurate results,” says Peter Trepp, the CEO of FaceFirst, a California-based facial recognition company that helps retailers screen for criminals entering their stores.

Read the full feature here.