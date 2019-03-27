These Are the Nation's Fastest Growing Breweries

The rankings of the nation’s biggest breweries don’t change dramatically from year to year. AB InBev is always atop the list. And Yuengling leads the craft brewing category. But when it comes to the nation’s fastest growing breweries, things get a bit more interesting.

The Brewer’s Association has announced this year’s list of the small and independent beer makers whose production has increased the most in the past year. And Lake Time Brewery from Clear Lake, Iowa tops the list.

There’s a fair chance you haven’t heard of Lake Time, even if you’re a craft beer enthusiast, unless you live in the area. That’s likely true of most of the 50 breweries on the list.

Take a look at the top 10 yourself:

Lake Time Brewing, Clear Lake, Iowa Fins Big Oyster Brewery, Rehoboth Beach, Del. Oak Road Brewery, Summerville, S.C. The Dreamchaser’s Brewery, Waxhaw, N.C. Lone Pine Brewing Col, Portland, Maine Shattered Oak Brewing, Oregon City, Ore. New Glory Craft Brewery, Sacramento, Calif. Bonn Place Brewing, Bethlehem, Pa. Borderlands Brewing Co., Tucson, Ariz. Periodic Brewing, Leadville, Colo.

Overall, the brewers on the list experienced a median growth of 163%. Production volumes ranged from 50 barrels per year to over 40,000 per year.

“Even as market competition continues to increase, these small and independent breweries and brewpubs demonstrate there are still growth opportunities across a diverse set of regions and business models,” said Bart Watson, chief economist at the Brewers Association.