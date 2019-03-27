'Borderlands 3' Is Expected to Be Unveiled Thursday, Giving Take-Two Stock a Likely Bump

It looks like one of the most anticipated games in Take-Two Interactive Software’s lineup will finally make its debut Thursday.

Gearbox Software has posted a teaser video for the third (or fourth, depending on who you count) installment in the Borderlands franchise, a frenetic action series that has amassed an enormous player base.

Analysts have high expectations for the game. Mike Hickey of the Benchmark Company is forecasting sales of 8 million units of the game this year. Eric Handler of MKM Partners expects the company to sell 12 million.

Those same analysts are expecting the game to launch in either September or October of this year.

Gearbox, an independent developer that works in conjunction with Take-Two, will reveal game details and likely an expected launch date in a livestream Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

Borderlands has had two robust games as well as a smaller, almost placeholder title—Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The games have historically blended fast-paced action, role playing and slapstick comedy. But the last full installment came out in 2012 and the video game world has changed significantly in that time, with the rise of mobile games and the explosion of free-to-play battle royale titles like Fortnite.

Still, Take-Two has had tremendous success in creating open world games, with Grand Theft Auto Online its flagship. And Gearbox is one of the top developers in the industry who have certainly been looking at where gaming is going. It’s less a question of if Borderlands 3 (or whatever the game is ultimately called) will have a live service, and more one of what shape it will take.

Regardless, it’s expected to be one of the top selling titles of the year, which could send Take-Two shares higher in the weeks and months to come.