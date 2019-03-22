Trump Says He "Wouldn't Mind" Running Against Beto O'Rourke

President Trump is already developing his wish list of Democratic opponents for the 2020 presidential election—and the three B’s are on it.

Speaking to Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump tossed out a few names of who he’d most like to run against.

But he said the media has already “chosen” Beto O’Rourke.

Trump told Bartiromo that he “wouldn’t mind” running against the former congressman from Texas who announced his candidacy last week. “I’d love to have Beto. I mean, Beto seems to be the one the press has chosen. The press seems to have chosen Beto,” he said.

“When I watch Beto, I say we could dream about that,” Trump said.

But while he may “dream” about running against Beto, there are two others that Trump mentioned he would “love to have” as opponents: [former Vice President Joe] Biden and Bernie [Sanders]. Of course, the former has not announced his candidacy yet.

When asked whether the 2020 race would come down to “socialism versus capitalism,” Trump suggested it was something else.

“But whatever it is—no, I think it’s competence. I think it’s somebody—look. When I first ran, I was never a politician—I ran, I ran on a certain platform. I’ve done far more than I said I was going to do,” the president said.