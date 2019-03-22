Rent the Runway Unicorn, Indra Nooyi, Female VPs: Broadsheet March 22

• Upbeat and fed up. It’s a banner Friday here at the Broadsheet—this is the first time I’ve had the pleasure of covering the minting of two women-founded and -led unicorns in a single week.

As you’ll recall, Emily Weiss’s Glossier announced Tuesday that it had secured an additional $100 million in funding, bringing it to a valuation of $1.2 billion—over the $1 billion threshold and into the rarified realm named after the mythological beast. Now, a second woman-run company has followed: Rent the Runway, led by CEO and co-founder Jennifer Hyman, has raised a fresh $125 million, boosting its valuation to an even $1 billion. (It’s worth noting that in addition to having female leaders, both companies serve majority female consumers, yet more evidence that companies built by and for women can go toe-to-toe with the biggest players out there.)

And, in an inspired bit of timing, the RTR news comes as Hyman is nine months pregnant. Emma caught up with her to talk about fundraising while expecting, the responsibilities of running a majority-female company, and her parental leave plans.

While I wish I could send you off into the weekend on that good news note, I’m afraid there’s something else I need to get off my chest…

I’m sure you’ve all seen the crush of stories this week about the male Democratic presidential hopefuls, and which one said what about his willingness to bring on a female running mate, should he manage to secure the nomination. Just a few examples: Joe Biden’s advisors are reportedly weighing packaging his “I’m running” announcement with a pledge of Stacey Abrams as his VP; Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke have both “signaled” that they’d pick a female veep; and John Hickenlooper said “of course” he’d run with a woman—only to live up to his “Hickenblooper” nickname by following up with a question: “But how come we’re not asking, more often, the women, ‘Would you be willing to put a man on the ticket?’”

In a race that already has a record-setting SIX women running—with the potential of more to come (we’re looking at you, Stacey)—the conversation has, rather unbelievably, already moved on to which of these highly qualified candidates should play second fiddle to a man. How about we let these women actually run before we start slotting them into a job that is widely seen as mostly ceremonial?

What’s more, let’s say one of these men does land the Democratic bid—and that he does then nominate a woman as VP. Now, no matter her qualifications, that woman will be saddled with an all-too-familiar notion: that she’s a token, chosen purely for diversity’s sake.