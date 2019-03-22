Chick-Fil-A Banned From San Antonio Airport

Don’t plan on getting a Chick-Fil-A sandwich next time you fly through San Antonio Airport.

The city’s district council approved a new concession agreement for the airport on Thursday that will bring in more local establishments and specifically bans the popular chicken sandwich chain. At issue, apparently, is the donation of money by the Chick-Fil-A to groups that have been accused of discriminating against the LGBTQ community.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion,” said City Councilman Roberto Treviño. “San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

The company called the decision “disappointing” in a statement and said it planned to reach out to the council to discuss it.

In 2012, Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy characterized the U.S. as “inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and we say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.” That sparked a backlash that has not yet cooled down.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey learned that last June when he tweeted about eating at the restaurant.

Despite the controversy, though, the chain is frequently named America’s favorite fast food restaurant.