Anderson Cooper's First Title in Two-Book Deal Will Land in 2022

You can already find plenty of places to watch Anderson Cooper on television. But soon enough, you’ll be able to read his thoughts on paper.

The CNN host and 60 Minutes correspondent has signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins, the Associated Press is reporting. Cooper will team up with historian-novelist Katherine Howe on the titles, though they plan to write two nonfiction books. The first of the books will be released in 2022, according to the AP. There’s no word yet on when we can expect to see the second title.

Cooper published the bestselling Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival in 2006. He also wrote a book with his mother Gloria Vanderbilt in 2016 called The Rainbow Comes and Goes. Howe has several critically acclaimed books, including The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs and The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane.

There’s no telling what the books Howe and Cooper have planned will focus on. Cooper has been one of the more prominent figures on national news networks for years. His show, Anderson Cooper 360, is one of the highest-rated shows on CNN. In recent years, he’s come under fire from President Donald Trump for his criticisms of the President and his administration.