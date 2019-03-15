Ulta Earnings, Beto O'Rourke, UBS Lawsuit: Broadsheet March 15

• Meet the work wives. Last week, Fortune ran an excerpt from Work Wife: The Power of Female Friendship to Drive Successful Businesses, the new book from Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur. I was curious to know how many Broadsheet readers have work wives of your own—and let me tell you, many of you do! Thanks to everyone who sent in their stories (and an A+ in Shine Theory for shouting out the women who support you at work). Here’s an (edited) sampling of what you had to say:

“Sandy Davis and I are definitely each other’s work wives and it’s been such a powerful relationship for us—personally and professionally. Starting in 2004, we worked side by side in capital markets at Goldman Sachs for about 10 years. Then, in 2015, when we were both looking to do something a little different (and had very young children at home), we moved into a new role in a job-share arrangement. It’s been such an amazing set up for us and has totally reinvigorated our careers. We constantly feel like this is 1+1=3 situation due in large part to our partnership and support of each other.”

— Emily Baker, co-head of marketing & strategic communications, Technology, Media, Telecom Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs

“I’m a polygamist. I’ve always had work wives, although until now I never called them that. They know almost as much about my big projects, and my work frustrations, as I do. They give good advice, and agree with me when I am feeling extra fragile… but will point out my blind spots and shortcomings when I need tough love. They will also share intel, when they think it’s only fair that I have it. (‘Look out, the boss is on a tear about cover sheet on TPS reports.’)

I have always maintained those strong professional connections after one of us moves on—kind of a long distance relationship. I think these relationships are very different than bro-mances at work. To me, those seem more transactional, with less emotional investment.”

— Kimberly Koch

“I have been fortunate enough to have a couple work wives throughout my time in the workforce thus far, and count these individuals as dear friends who have helped me navigate my career path. Often times in business, women are pitted against each other with a ‘only the strongest survive’ or ‘every women for herself’ mentality only furthering the catty female stigma in the workplace. Along with help from my work wives, I have learned that the strongest woman is the one helping her female coworkers to succeed.”

— Rebecca Rawski, manager, Client Experience, IMSA

“I think entrepreneurs and biz owners generally often need work wives that are outside their own companies. Example: Carrie Goldberg and I are work wives as owners of two feminist “sister law firms” across the Brooklyn Bridge from each other. We talk every day about business ownership, our staff, our cases, etc. I owe a ton of my success (and happiness) to the support this relationship provides.”

— Susan Crumiller, Crumiller P.C.

“A couple of years ago, my company started an employee resource group called Women in Networking. This group has had a huge impact for me and was a way to find my ‘work wives.’ There are a few in particular who will be life long friends, and my favorite part is that we would have never met without the ERG. One of them was in a corporate HR role and has now moved into communications, another is part of our digital factory initiative, and I’m in finance in a business unit—our paths would never have crossed. They are the main reason I took a chance on a new role and relocated from CA to NC. It was a big risk for me, but I knew going in that I had a built in network, since one of the women mentioned above is based there.”

— Lindsay Bertell, TE Connectivity

“I started my own communications consulting business three and a half years ago. While having my own company is rewarding and hugely liberating, it can be lonely. But I’m lucky that I have a ‘work-wife’ who I’ve known for over a decade. I first met Kathleen Harris at Time Inc., where she was editor of RealSimple.com and I was head of communications. We have different strengths and our skill sets complement one another. We sometimes pitch business together, and it’s a huge win to feel like you’re in it with someone else. Even when we work independently, I can always call Kathleen to bounce an idea off her, ask her to read an email or to vent. We coach each other on how to deal with clients and what to charge, which is honestly one of the most challenging parts of the consulting world, especially since peers aren’t always eager to talk openly about money. We are stronger together, and we always have each other’s backs. I truthfully think I might be more tempted to return to corporate America if I didn’t feel that I have a partner in this sometimes-crazy, often-stressful freelance world.”

— Amanda Schumacher